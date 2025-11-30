What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About Monday, December 1, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 1, 2025, while both the Sun and Moon are in fire sign energy. When luminaries during a tarot reading are in Sagittarius and Aries, it's time to face the obstacles that inhibit you from taking action toward a goal related to learning or your mindset. Sagittarius is related to the Temperance tarot card, so part of what will lead to success involves patience; Aries is associated with the Emperor, so you have to practice your leadership skills.

Monday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Page of Swords, reversed, which indicates hurtful, manipulative communication. Avoid being sarcastic with others. Try to be clear and straightforward about what you need to accomplish. Ask yourself if what you want to say adds value. If not, reconsider your message.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, December 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday's tarot card for Aries: The Lovers

Your relationship values and what you have in real life can finally align, Aries. The Lovers tarot card is about distractions that pull you away from a partnership, but you are aware of what's happening. On Monday, you can choose: stay where you are or go and see what is on the other side of paradise.

On December 1, the decision may be easier than you realize. A moment of clarity can lead to a snap decision, helping you define what you want and why. This is a good day to strengthen commitments, even if they are solely to yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Strength

Taurus, confidence is your ally on Monday. The Strength tarot card is a call toward steady determination and inner courage. How well are you with emotional restraint?

You can stay grounded and determined in the midst of hardship, and that is what helps you to stay ahead of the game on December 1. Approach what needs attention with calmness; pay attention to moments when you feel your self-control wane so you can pull your energy back to a peaceful state.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is about financial problems that could benefit from an action plan on Monday. Have you reviewed your budget for the year ahead? Do you know what your current economic outlook is now?

If you feel concerned about the future on December 1, take action and start working on areas that feel strained. Your long-term plan could include improving your debt problems or deepening your savings. Don't feel the need to rush the process; take baby steps.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

Cancer, you see things for what they are, and that is the beauty behind your intuitive power on Monday. Your daily tarot card, the Queen of Swords, is about honest communication and mental clarity based on a spiritual connection.

Your perception of December 1 can help you tell when a friend needs help or when a situation isn't doing as well as you'd like. Share your thoughts and feelings; others will appreciate your opinion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups, reversed

Leo, you are known for your pride, and the Queen of Cups tarot asks how well you receive constructive criticism when it's given. On Monday, you may receive feedback from a boss, friend or family member, making you think about your choices. Feedback can feel hard to hear, but it can also help you see what you don't.

Check your emotional reactions on December 1. Take a step back before responding, especially if you experience intense emotions. What causes you to put your guard up? What if the message isn't meant to hurt you but to help you improve?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Wands

Virgo, the Queen of Wands, is a woman who is in charge of her life. Do you feel like you're making your own decisions? Or do you feel pressured to conform to the opinions of others on Monday?

People pleasing and peer pressure can make it hard to be yourself and live authentically. You may feel like the path to peace is to give in to others' demands on December 1 and live a life that isn't your own. Instead of choosing what doesn't feel true to yourself, trust yourself and your capabilities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday's tarot card for Libra: The Fool

Libra, the Fool tarot card is about a brave new adventure born by a single decision to leap into a situation, not knowing where it will lead.

On Monday, you may be prompted to try something unfamiliar. You may feel like you are acting impulsively in the moment; friends, family and loved ones may voice their concerns.

However, on December 1, being brave enough to do what feels right can be an invigorating change from the norm.

Choosing to act without concern for the future can be a decision to pick a fresh start. Do you need to know everything before you do something? Likely not. The best thing is to follow your heart.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Wands, reversed

How do you approach change, Scorpio? Do you embrace it or resist it? The Two of Wands, reversed, is about not wanting to see things evolve, and it can indicate a closed mind clinging to the past. What's holding you back on Monday? Could it be how you feel or the situation you are working on right now?

December 1 can be the first day of positive growth. What if you picked one thing to try that's new? What gives you pause due to conflicting priorities and wants?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is on the horizon, Sagittarius, but first, it starts with you choosing a fresh start. The Wheel of Fortune is a turning point in your life when your situation improves for the better.

On Tuesday, pay attention to opportunities that come into your life unexpectedly. Be aware of circumstances as they evolve and shift on December 1. Stay flexible, as what may be best for you could manifest so that you can seize it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, the Seven of Cups, reversed, encourages you to remove distractions from your life.

The world is continually vying for your attention through apps, social media, and other forms of entertainment. The trick on Monday is not to fall for it. You may be tempted to participate in doomscrolling, but you may not realize how much time is lost before you know it.

On December 1 the trick to staying present is to focus on your long-term goals. When you think and work on what improves your life and drives it forward, you'll feel more in control of your time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Cups

Aquarius, what does it take to feel supported and loved? Your daily tarot card, the Two of Cups, is about companionship, support and collaboration rooted in emotional safety.

On Monday, you will want to see how to get along well with others for the sake of a goal. Being communicative can help ensure everyone is on the same page and working as a team.

The right partnerships and friends can help you accomplish this on December 1. Shared work and effort help foster a sense of togetherness and make the work lighter.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Pisces, the Five of Pentacles is about the unfairness of life, especially when it involves economic inequities. Don't let feeling left out of certain social circles stop you from living your best life. You can enjoy what you have right now while you have it.

On Monday, sensing what you lack or feeling insecure can bring you close to a much-needed change. Where can you get the support you need to make a wish come true? On December 1, focus on the value found in enriching moments and friendships. Stay centered in where true wealth is found: human relationships.

