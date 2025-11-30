If You’re One Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, This Week's Super Full Moon Is About To Test You In A Big Way

If you’re one of these three zodiac signs, the Super Full Moon on December 4, 2025 is about to test you in a big way. This week's Full Moon rises in Gemini, which is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication.

This Moon opposes Venus, amping up emotions. These astrological signs may experience romantic upsets, arguments, and disagreements this week. It's easy to feel irritated or confused, and you will need to practice patience to get through the week unscathed.

Advertisement

It's not all bad, though, as the Moon’s trine to Pluto on December 3 is positive, especially for communication. It can intensify a desire to overcome poor emotional habits and, at times, bring greater understanding.

Though these zodiac signs will certainly be tested by this energy this week, on December 6, Mercury trines Jupiter. This transit is positive, upbeat, and hopeful. It improves communication and makes socializing easy, something we will need after the Gemini Moon.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, you experience frustration and impatience, Taurus. You will want to avoid the mundane side of work and life, which can cause issues with co-workers or others. This can also cause you to overlook financial details that may be important or avoid a financial matter that needs to be taken care of. Look over your finances and make sure everything is as it should be early in the week.

You may feel overwhelmed, especially during the first part of the week. Make a list of priorities from most important to least, and set a schedule. Stick to it and work through any thorny issues instead of ignoring them. With the Gemini Full Moon in the sky, this won't be the easiest week to get through, but you absolutely can.

Patience will be key this week. It’s not always easy, but you are known for patience, so use it, Taurus. If you approach everything in a methodical way, you can get through the week and feel better for it.

Advertisement

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

With the Gemini Full Moon opposing your Sun, Sagittarius, issues will crop up with romantic partners or others you are close to. While Mercury is direct, it hasn't it hasn’t yet begun to move forward as the week begins, which can cause more communication problems or changes in direction. Try not to overreact or respond negatively to the opinions of others. Patience will be required.

Flexibility will also be quite helpful this week, and you may have to practice it. Prioritize self-care and introspection. Mercury in Scorpio may activate negative issues in your mind or stir up emotions, especially concerning money. Be aware of your emotions and how you direct them, and you will get through the week with far fewer issues.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You experience some impatience this week, Gemini, especially when it comes to work. You may get overly stressed and angry to a point that affects your health. Mercury is direct but not yet moving forward as the week begins, so it is important to pay attention to these particular issues. Take care of your health and get plenty of rest, and you may be able to avoid any health problems. Still, if there is one, it will be minor.

Advertisement

A problem from the past that was never fully resolved may pop up as well. Don’t let your pride or your desire to be right cause you to take a wrong view of something. If you find that you are wrong, admit it, move on, and let it go, so as not to cause further issues. It is a difficult week with the Gemini Full Moon in the sky, and people get stressed at this time. Keep yourself organized and flexible, and you will end the week well.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.