The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, August 13

On August 13, 2025, each zodiac sign gets a message from their daily tarot horoscope that's timely and helpful. We are still feeling the energy from Venus conjunct Jupiter, but today we have a little bit of trouble coming from Lilith, the minor planet that rules your shadow side. We want to experience a beautiful life, but sometimes some problems need to be resolved first. Today, it's best not to ignore them.

How many times in your life have you started something good only to have a negative situation disrupt the joy you're chasing? You must address it and not let the moment pass. Ignoring problems rarely resolves them on their own. It's the brave people who see what's going on and why that figure out a solution and grow stronger from the experience. Let's find out more from each zodiac sign's one-card tarot for Wednesday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Wednesday, August 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Sun, reversed

Aries, life is going well, but there may be a few areas that still require your attention. Today's tarot card for your zodiac sign is the Sun, reversed. While it's still a very optimistic card to have, it indicates that there are a few personal issues that need to be addressed.

They block your shine and inhibit you from experiencing all the happiness you desire. So, on August 13, 2025, take charge and address those matters head-on. See what happens when you do.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Justice, reversed

You've been going through an unfair time, Taurus. You have had to deal with a few situations that felt like the scales tipped in everyone else's favor, but not in your own, and you did most of the work.

The Justice tarot, in reverse on August 13, is an empathetic card for any situation where you feel you've been shortchanged.

You may not know why or how you will resolve relationships that feel imbalanced, but the starting point may be to pull back some of your energy and think things through.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Cups

Gemini, single or coupled, the Ace of Cups signifies a beautiful, budding relationship on the horizon. You may see a current partnership rekindle its original spark, or the growing ember of love in a new one.

On August 13, it's best not to look at the why or how romance starts to simmer. Instead, consider what you desire to give to another person and how you make them feel.

Your happiness will come from letting your heart open and giving yourself a chance to experience a close bond with someone who enjoys your company.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Five of Pentacles

Cancer, be honest about how you feel. Do you wish you could be more involved with friends or participate in social activities to meet new people? The Five of Pentacles, encourages value through relationships, and it's time to make connections that fill your time with fun and purpose.

With the summer months nearing a close, the urge to start finding your tribe starts to creep in. On August 13, start somewhere. Discover local events happening in your community and connect with others.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

How do you define wealth, Leo? The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, often manifests when a person has placed more importance on what's in their pocket than what's in their heart.

Today, do a mini-review of your priorities. Are you focused on spending money or making it, more than self-care, or enjoying quality time with family and friends? On August 13, see where you can turn things around so that your life feels back in order.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Pentacles

Virgo, you like working hard to build a life of self-sufficiency. You may ponder what it would be like to have someone care for you, but then there's also the part of you who wants to take care of yourself.

Today's tarot, the King of Pentacles, invites you to think about how you want your life to be. How much do you make? Where do you live? Who is there in your world? Decide to go for what you want.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Seven of Wands, reversed

Libra, it's normal to have days when you feel slightly overwhelmed by everything you need to do. Each day brings its troubles, and you figure out how to make things work, no matter what; you feel a strong sense of fulfillment.

On August 13, the Seven of Wands, reversed is a reminder to handle life with tender care, paying attention to the details. You've got this in the bag, Libra. You're the sign of balance!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, you are a powerful personality type, and part of your zodiac sign's strengths is an ability to focus on what you are working on. Well, you're in luck because if you have struggled with procrastination lately, it seems that your attention will return to you.

On August 13, your tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, indicates peak proficiency and productivity. Don't let the day pass without making the most of your time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, today's tarot, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, represents concerns centered around financial security and money. What you need to hear from your card today is to plan for the future now.

Make time each day to create a 1-year and 5-year plan, so you have an idea of how to stay ahead of any potential concerns you may have today. Once you have your carefully crafted strategy, you're sure to do fine.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Judgement, reversed

Self-doubt can happen, sometimes, when you're doing so well that you wonder where that negative inner voice came from. But, on August 13, you may need to reflect on what you think about yourself and work on it.

Today's tarot, the Judgement, reversed card, is about you and your perception of yourself. Capricorn, are there things in the past that may be unresolved? If yes, consider working on it with a friend, advisor or trusted therapist.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Pentacles

Things happen, Aquarius. As an analytical zodiac sign who thinks about things long after they happen, you'll have an answer as to why soon. But for now, on August 13, the job is to accept what's going on in your life today.

Tomorrow can change. You may have an entire life plan, but then something else comes along and creates a diversion. Be flexible. There may be something you need to learn today that will help you when life returns to normal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Hierophant

Everyone needs a mentor, including you, Pisces. Today, the Hierophant tarot card is a sign that you may find your person this week. When you least expect it, you may find a person who is trustworthy, open and kind enough to tuck you under their wing and guide you to an answer.

So, on August 13, ask for what you want, and don't hesitate to do so. You never know what good can come from allowing yourself to be vulnerable about your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.