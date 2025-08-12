3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 13, 2025

On August 13, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune during Moon square Jupiter. There are no easy rides taking place on this day; however, that doesn't mean it's endlessly tedious. We have to go through it to get to it, as they say, and during Moon square Jupiter, we find our way to the light, once again.

For three zodiac signs, we can count on the idea that all of the tests we endure will end, and they will bring us insight and a new way of perceiving things in the process. On this day, we get to experience a turn of fortune. Sometimes, it's really all about attitude. If we change, perhaps the world around us can change too. We're making tremendous progress, and we will soon be able to happily announce that we've made it through the storm.

1. Gemini

Somebody's feeling worn down these days, Gemini, and you know it's you. OK then, it's time to fix that. Moon square Jupiter inspires you to change your situation. You know this one's on you, so make it happen.

August 13 is not here to help you continue on with your complaints or your grievances. Rather, the Jupiter part is what's going to get you out of your situation and into something new. And, of course, this is because you make it so.

If you've been experiencing some chaos, then you will restore order. It's that simple. You're in the right cosmic hands now to turn your fortune around, so get on that, pronto!

2. Libra

Moon square Jupiter is not the easiest transit. But still, there's an upside to it all, and for you, Libra, this day shows you exactly how resilient you are. If something doesn't feel right, on August 13, you are willing to change it.

And it really is all about the little things, especially the changes in one's attitude. You get that, and during Moon square Jupiter, you also get to see that the minute you try a new attitude on, everything miraculously changes.

Trusting your gut is the real payoff here, and it's exactly where your fortune starts to work its way back into your life. You're ready for it, too, Libra. Good things come to those who try.

3. Scorpio

This isn’t your favorite kind of energy, Scorpio, but you are smart enough to know that nothing lasts forever. So, you'll deal. Whatever takes place during the transit of Moon square Jupiter is something you know in your bones will change you for the better.

On August 13, you stop resisting, and ironically, this is the key to your fortune turning around. What starts out slowly gains momentum, and before you know it, you're a whole new you, and you love it.

One thing you learn right off the bat is that you really are flexible, and this ability to bend is what lets you find goodness in just about everything. So, in truth, it's not all that bad, is it, Scorpio? Enjoy your day, as it will prove to be a good one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.