Sad Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After August 13, 2025

After August 13, 2025, when the Moon squares Venus, sad times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. This squared transit may stir up emotions, but it won't drag us down. Thanks to Venus' energy, we can look forward to a happy ending, so to speak. Things are on the up and up, and sadness is on the outs.

For three zodiac signs in particular, we might even think of this day, August 13, as a day of reckoning. We're no longer feeling sadness or the desire to feel sorry for ourselves. Yes, it's taken us a while to get there, but this is the payoff, and we're finally in the right headspace to just let it happen. We've paid the price, we've received the sadness, and now, thankfully, it's time to move on.

1. Aries

Staying quiet really isn't you, Aries. In fact, during the Moon square Venus transit, you may feel as though whatever you've endured silently, now needs voicing. It's time to break out of that dark spell. The light needs you back.

You’ve spent enough time pretending something didn’t hurt. Now that you're ready to admit it, and all the vulnerability it brings, in an odd way, it sets you free.

It's one of those feel-it-to-heal-it kinds of days, and you feel it, alright. So much so that you know the only way out of this is to admit what happened and then happily move on. You're not angry or bitter, you're just done. And good for you.

2. Cancer

During Moon square Venus, you'll get some much-needed emotional release, Cancer, and it's going to feel like a second chance. Brilliant. You don't want to miss this one.

You see now that the love you give is sacred, and it’s time to stop handing it out to those who don’t respect it. Big WOW. The sadness in your heart lifts because you are no longer interested in compromising your heart.

August 13 lets you reclaim yourself, and that feels incredibly refreshing. It's amazing to realize just how strong you really are, and that sadness served its purpose. Now, it's time to let go of the past and enjoy the reality of the present.

3. Capricorn

You’re not one to wallow in sadness, Capricorn, but even you know that you’ve been carrying a quiet sorrow. You are also quite aware that this kind of sorrow is only going to deteriorate your mind after a while, so it's time to let it go.

The day's transit, Moon square Venus, works on you in a very positive way. It shows you point-blank what you've been through and asks you if this is what you see for yourself five years down the road. This makes for a big shock, but also a big realization.

You want to be free from this sadness, and now you accept that it's a choice. Stay with it, or move on? You'll choose the latter because you are that smart.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.