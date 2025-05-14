What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About May 15, According To A Tarot Reader

There's something each zodiac sign needs to know about May 15, according to their daily tarot horoscope. On Thursday, the Moon will bring out a bit of our crazier side since it will be opposite Jupiter, the planet that expands things. This dynamic energy is also evident in Thursday's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign.

You may receive some wisdom from the tarot cards that help you know what to avoid, do, or a balance of whatever is in between. The energy of the number 9 continues into the day, and we are in a position where no matter what we do (within reason), the end result remains the same. Like 9, you have infinite options available, but no matter your path, all roads will take you where you're meant to be. According to your one-card tarot reading, let's see what else is in store for your zodiac sign.

What the daily tarot horoscope reveals for your zodiac sign on May 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You attract who you are, Aries. If you want to meet people who impress you and leave you inspired, then do things that inspire you.

The more you put yourself in situations where you're forced to grow and develop your personality, the more likely you are to meet people doing the same.

Consider your hobbies. What might be the opposite of what you do now? Study people you admire that you've never met. What are their interests? Do any of those seem exciting to you? Pick one to try.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You can love someone who is nothing like you, and sometimes, that's how you know what your heart is feeling is real.

Have you met someone who forces you to change your thoughts or challenges what you believe to be beautiful?

It could be that you've been given a unique and rare gift of love that invites you to explore the world in a new way, including learning about a part of you you didn't know existed.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sometimes, opposites create an efficiency you wouldn't have otherwise, Gemini. People can carry strength in areas where they feel weak, and vice versa.

This may be particularly amplified in the workplace. Instead of resenting people who are different than you, celebrate how it may serve you as a team.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Don't be too nice, Cancer. It's hard to hear advice like that, especially when you want everyone to get along.

But, before you do something, ask yourself, are you trying to be nice? The truth is, kindness doesn't have to try. It comes naturally. When you push yourself, it's because something is off and you need to pay attention.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You can change the path you're on at any time, Leo. Sometimes you may think that a change requires you to do something major. But the smallest decisions can alter where you are now and make big ripples.

So, think of the small micro-moments that seem insignificant but add to substantial changes. It's much more manageable when you focus on small life tweaks that gradually take you to where you want to go, instead of disrupting everything around your life only to have to wait for things to settle back down.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Accept your praises, Virgo. You may feel like you're just doing what you need to do when someone tells you that you're doing a great job. But, realize that your efforts are exceptional.

Like a butterfly can't see its wings, you may be blind to the beauty of your magic. People aren't always willing to do what you do at the same level. And if others think it's worth praising, let that help you see your worth.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You must first accept what isn't working to move on to bigger and better waters, Libra. For example, you may release your hopes of what you thought something would be for its reality.

On the contrary, the Seven of Swords can represent releasing others' expectations for your life. You weren't made to live out other people's hopes for your life, Libra. Ask yourself what you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Test your opinions, Scorpio. It's wonderful to have a vision for the future. However, knowing what you perceive can come to pass is even better. On Thursday, your intuition requires some structure, which means working out the details of your ideas.

Being a visionary also means working with others who can take your dream and make it happen. Who might you want to have on your team? Or do you think what you want to see accomplished is something you can do yourself?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Are you waiting around for somebody else to tell you what to do? Fear can make you think you need permission to take a risk. Part of that is so that you have someone to blame if things don't work out.

Really, who cares if it doesn't work out? Life is full of lessons, but what really matters is that you learn and grow from every experience, from the good to the bad. At the end of the story, they are all good lessons.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Priestess, reversed

Some people act as information gatekeepers and refuse to share things with you. You're not going to convince them to be more open. In fact, the harder you try, the more they zip up.

You will have to be your own teacher on Thursday. This will be extra work for you, but don't view it that way. Instead, see it as though you are being entrusted with knowledge you can share. And then the gatekeepers will only have themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

There's a time and place for everything, and while being slow to answer can be a good thing, on Thursday, it's better to be fast and ready to share what you're thinking.

Speed and time are essential on May 15. Your quick response may prevent a problem before it starts, and your fast thinking may keep you safe and avoid wasting time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Some people can be very intimidating when you first meet them, Pisces. And it's not because you need to move away from them. You may need to move towards them.

It's often said that the teacher appears when the student is ready. What if your greatest life lessons will come from learning how to co-exist with someone you consider difficult? When you encounter a strong personality, ask yourself, "What is the universe trying to teach me?"

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.