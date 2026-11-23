The Super Full Moon in Gemini has arrived (the first of three supermoons in a row, which is quite rare!) and as Kylie Jenner so eloquently put it, makes November 24, 2026 a day of realizing things. Tuesday’s horoscopes are legit full of major breakthroughs.

Any lingering brain fog from the recent retrograde season won’t last past today. Emotions and information come quickly, but can easily leave just as fast. Today’s abundant mental energy goes towards processing the many epiphanies the Gemini Moon is destined to bring. It’s on!

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for the Full Moon on Tuesday, November 24, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Gemini Super Full Moon in Gemini makes Saturday quite a busy day for you. Both mentally and just in general. Since Mercury, Gemini’s ruling planet, very recently turned direct, the last bit of closure you need to move forward is about to arrive.

Expect to get some big news before the end of the day, Aries. It’s likely not what you expect to hear and I wouldn’t be surprised if it completely changes your mind about something you thought you already knew everything about. In a good way!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The Full Moon on November 24 shines bright in your house of money and values. Tuesday’s horoscope makes you approach your finances in a whole new way.

This Moon trines Pluto, which currently has your career zone going through a bit of a renaissance. It sits opposite the Sagittarius Sun in your house of shared finances, so it’s very likely you’re about to realize you can (and should) depend on someone (or something like your investments or savings account) to have your back if things get a little hairy with your actual paycheck.

Not saying you don’t need to keep working to fund your life. I just think you’re just about to realize you’re in a better position financially than you thought you were. Stay frugal, Taurus. Not stingy.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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November 24 is the day you finally feel ready to let go of the old you, Gemini. Since Uranus first entered your sign in April, you’ve been on the path towards entering your next chapter. But you’ve sort of kept one foot in the past, in large part thanks to retrograde season making you unsure about what’s next.

That ends on Tuesday. The Super Full Moon in your zodiac sign gives you the confidence to take that leap. Ready or not, this energy has you confident that you can figure it out as you go. That’s your superpower after all.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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On Tuesday, you’re finally getting some answers. But you won’t get ‘em by thinking about the situation nonstop, Cancer. Not with the Gemini Full Moon in your subconscious zone.

This energy favors realizations that come through dreams and when you’re just sitting there kinda zoned out. It’s likely you need the extra rest anyway since this Sagittarius season has had you pretty busy so far.

Give your nervous system a break on November 24. Take a nap! Once your mind’s had a chance to rest, the answers you’re looking for come to you so naturally.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, if it’s felt like you’ve had the evil eye on you recently, I wouldn’t trust that gut feeling. Tuesday’s astrology exposes the person who’s been acting like a friend to your face all while secretly hoping for you to fail.

It’s not that this person doesn’t like you. This actually isn’t even about you at all. You just happen to have a lot of what they want. That’s on them.

Doesn’t mean you have to keep letting them steal your light, though. Full Moons represent closure and this one’s in your friendship zone, so this person’s current chapter in your life is likely coming to an end. It’s for the better.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday’s horoscope has some great news about your job. The Full Moon in your career zone is a good sign you’re about to get some well-deserved recognition. Finally.

Get ready to actually feel appreciated for all the extra time you’ve been spending on work. Sometimes at the expense of your personal time, Virgo. But no worries. After November 24, you get some real work-life balance back.

Since the Sagittarius Sun is in your home zone until December 21, you’ll feel a lot more comfortable adjusting your priorities a bit. Especially after getting this validation of a job well done. Congrats!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On November 24, a plan you’ve had for your future for quite some time now finally starts falling into place. The Gemini Super Full Moon in your zone of long-term goals is a sign that the last bit of info you need to actually make that plan come to life arrives on Tuesday.

Since Uranus, the planet of sudden change, is also in Gemini, doing something completely out of your normal routine is very likely to lead you to the information you’re looking for. Once you get it, everything starts falling into place almost effortlessly. Today’s the day to simply say yes, Libra.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday’s Full Moon is about to be so satisfying for you, Scorpio. It rises in your zone of intimacy and transformation, two things that come so naturally to you.

Since Gemini rules conversation, November 24 is the day you can finally have that deep talk that you were almost forced to keep putting off while Mercury was retrograde in your sign from the end of October to mid-November. This person is ready to hear what you have to say and vice versa.

This relationship is changing in a big way after today. You’re fully ready for what’s to come.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday’s astrology changes one of your most important relationships basically overnight. The Super Full Moon in Gemini in your house of commitment is a sign there’s an ultimatum on the table on November 24.

Give it time to sink in, Sagittarius. This is something worth thinking about. Thankfully the Moon makes a trine to Pluto in your thought zone on November 24 which makes you super rational but also more understanding than usual.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You work hard enough, Capricorn. Tuesday’s astrology wants you working smarter. Even if your workload can’t change, the Gemini Full Moon gives you the mental clarity to figure out exactly how you can rearrange things to make it work better for you.

Since Gemini’s a mutable sign, which encourages being flexible, the secret may be to not be so rigid about your schedule. Trying going with the flow a little more. You may be surprised by how much you can get done the more relaxed you are.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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The Super Full Moon in your house of joy is a clear sign from the universe to prioritize something that brings a genuine smile to your face on Saturday. With this Moon trining Pluto in your sign, your passion about something gets all the right attention.

That attention has big potential to seriously make you go places, Aquarius. Getting into that flow state shows people what you’re truly capable of. And it’s a lot!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Get ready for some changes at home. The Gemini Full Moon in your home zone means you can expect the unexpected on Tuesday. This energy usually brings some sudden news about family or your house.

Do what you can to stay grounded, Pisces. Some surprises are very likely, but the Moon’s supportive trine to Pluto in your intuition zone is a sign you’ll instinctively know what to do no matter what comes up. Trust yourself.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.