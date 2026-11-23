Money starts flowing in for three zodiac signs on November 24, 2026. Venus forms a trine with the North Node on Tuesday, and this can go one of two ways: towards money or love. Either way, we're in!

Perhaps it's because these astrological signs are so secure in their romantic lives that they are not so worried about love. It's money they're focused on now. They're attracting wealth, mainly because they already feel secure and settled in.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

On this day, you're able to do something that almost feels miraculous, and yet, it's just what you've got coming to you. The thing is, when Venus forms a trine with the North Node, everything you've worked so hard to generate is finally finding its way back to you.

Advertisement

And yes, that means money! You're pretty much squared away on other parts of your life, like love and your family. But right now, you could use a little extra cash. Couldn't we all?

Well, lucky for you, the universe delivers on Tuesday. During this powerful transit, all you need to do is state your needs in clear-cut ways, and boom...incoming! The universe has got you covered. Receive with gratitude, Cancer. You deserve it all.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When Venus forms a trine with the North Node, you're able to realize a dream you've had for years. After so long, it's only now that you believe that dream can become something real. Suddenly, it doesn't seem so unachievable.

On Tuesday, you feel good about yourself and your life, and the only missing link might be...good funding, wouldn't you agree? And so, you make it known to the universe. Will it answer?

Yes, it will! This is how you begin the process of drawing to you the money you need, because it is essentially yours already. You just need to drum up the magnetism to attract it your way. On November 24, the universe responds to your call and sends just what you need. Piece of cake!

Advertisement

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

What you see before you is an opportunity to influence the flow of money. By simply using tried and true techniques, you're able to direct that flow right into your bank account. Ca-ching!

This is no coincidence. And it's not luck, either. When Venus forms a trine with the North Node, you not only trust that the universe is working with you in perfect harmony, but you also know that you're in the right place at the right time for this kind of financial success.

Advertisement

You move like a pro, Capricorn, and you set up all the pieces in such a way that the accumulation of wealth is a guarantee. You know what you're doing, because you're confident and insightful. You're the reason money is flowing your way, and you should feel proud. Enjoy!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.