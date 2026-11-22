Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between November 23 and 29. The Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 starts the week on an exhilarating note. Everything is finally coming together!

The Full Moon is revealing a new way of looking at your life. Meanwhile, Mars in Virgo, beginning on November 25, is changing how you pursue your goals. This is a make-your-own-luck kind of energy, but you need to be patient with the process. This isn't about delaying gratification but making sure that once it arrives, you'll be ready to fully embrace it.

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1. Libra

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You are heading into a lucky week of divine manifestations as the Full Moon in Gemini rises on November 24. This lunar cycle began on June 14, so reflecting back on that time can help guide your steps in the coming days.

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This is a Moon of luck, Libra, but it’s also one of decisions. While you’ve likely been considering which option feels most right, you will actually have to make a choice in the week ahead.

That might feel overwhelming, but you are ready to take that step. The universe has come together and helped you better understand what you want. You know now that going after your dreams also means taking risks.

Let yourself choose what you want most this week. Trust that regardless of what happens, this is a path that you are meant to experience. Everything is happening for a reason.

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2. Capricorn

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Don’t be afraid to make some changes, Capricorn. Mars moves into Virgo on November 25, setting you up for an era of wealth and luck. But this isn’t something you can rush. While Mars is the planet of action, in Virgo, it's helping you heal.

This might mean addressing your fear of change or embracing a path you never expected. Since Mars will start its retrograde in early January, you may not see where this all will lead just yet, and that's OK.

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This week is about healing and planning for the life of luck and abundance you've always dreamed of. But you do need to slow down and be patient. You may not see those dreams fully actualized until the second half of 2027.

Frustrating, I know, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll face challenges. It's just that what you’re building is so fantastical it will take time to fully come together.

3. Leo

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Pay attention to what pulls on your heartstrings, Leo. A lot of Aries energy has been moving through your life with Vesta, Pallas, Saturn, Neptune, and Chiron all in this fire sign.

That means you need to lean into healing before you can fully know what's meant for you in this lifetime. But this energy is starting to shift in the days ahead as Vesta stations direct in Aries on November 28. This transit helps you see what or who is most important.

Building a life of luck and abundance depends on you investing in what truly resonates with your heart. You can check off a list and do all the right things, but if it’s not genuinely connected to your values, then you will always be left wanting.

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Vesta direct in Aries helps you to understand what is sacred to you, yet it also reveals what or who is nonnegotiable. Listen to your feelings and don’t be afraid to make them known. The time to take action is fast approaching.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.