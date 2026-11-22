The five zodiac signs that are having the best horoscopes from November 23 to 29 benefit big time from this week's transits. This is their chance to step up and take their rightful place in the spotlight.

The Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 helps us all see just how smart we are. We're done underestimating ourselves. There's no room for self-doubt in the days ahead. On November 25, Mars moves into Virgo, helping us make an actual plan to achieve success. We have our eyes on the prize now, and nothing can stop us.

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1. Taurus

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The Moon in your sign gives you a calming start to the week, Taurus. But when Mars enters Virgo, you can say goodbye to the quiet. This is an energizing transit that awakens your ambition and pushes you forward. Explore new ideas and places. Be open to reconciling with others and don’t be too judgmental.

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The Full Moon in Gemini has you reminiscing about past relationships, but you need to limit the time you spend looking back. The retrogrades gave you a lot of clarity and direction, and now it's time to move forward. You're attracting invites and opportunities, particularly for business partnerships. Toward the end of the week, the Cancer Moon brings some exciting adventures.

2. Gemini

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Money is on your mind this week, Gemini. The Taurus Moon makes you more aware of your spending habits and where you might have gone overboard. With all the Mercurial energy, it's a good time to focus on your financial objectives. Under the Full Moon in your sign, you can set new goals to work towards.

You'll be taking on challenges with more confidence once Mars enters Virgo mid-week. Get ready to step into leadership positions or stand out in our friend group. With this extra attention on you, try to be more aware of your actions and how they affect others. Don't stir up drama with family or friends, and instead think before you speak. The Moon in Leo then helps you embrace new beginnings and friendships.

3. Cancer

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You've got an entertaining week ahead, Cancer, with the Taurus Moon making you the center of attention. Once the Full Moon rises in Gemini, you get the chance to recharge. But don't expect to sit still for long. This lunar transit also pushes you to take control of your destiny. Keep an eye out for like-minded people who can support you moving forward.

When the Moon moves into your sign, you can't help but fall more in love with who you are. This energy boosts your confidence and helps you become more selective about the people you allow in your life. When the Moon connects with Jupiter in Leo at the end of the week, expect to see some financial wins. This transit sparks a new cycle of growth and abundance.

4. Leo

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At the start of the week, the Taurus Moon shows you how to be a better leader and listener. When the Moon enters Gemini, your communication also gets a boost. As Mars gets ready to leave your sign on Wednesday, it can feel bittersweet. But it also helps you see things more clearly before the planet of action retrogrades back in your sign next year.

Mars in Virgo is pushing you to see your potential, especially at work. But don't get cocky, Leo. Right now, you need to act with diplomacy and tact. This transit also makes you more aware of your spending and tendency to splurge. This is a good time to change any bad habits. Once the Moon is in your sign, winning over friends and enemies will be a walk in the park.

5. Virgo

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At the start of the week, the Taurus Moon has you feeling especially curious, Virgo. Visit the library or sign up for a new class. Really nourish your desire to learn. Venus is making you friendlier and more approachable. At the same time, the Full Moon in Gemini has you feeling like a celebrity, since all eyes are on you. Be mindful of your actions to keep the gossip at bay.

Mars enters your sign this week, which will be a huge boost to your confidence and motivation. Your resilience has been tested, and that's not stopping now. This transit makes you even more of a warrior for the next several weeks. You're not backing down and are always ready to face your enemies.

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A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.