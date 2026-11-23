We're in for a crazy week, but by November 29, life is getting noticeably better for three zodiac signs. Still, we have a lot to get through before then.

On November 24, the Full Moon rises in Gemini. This is a supermoon, so we can expect even more intensity than usual. It's also forming a conjunction with Uranus, the planet of sudden change. Needless to say, anything can happen in the days ahead. On November 25, Mars enters Virgo and squares the Moon. This too can bring arguments and unexpected twists and turns.

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Don't worry. I know that sounds like a lot, but it's not all bad. Mars in this earth sign also gives us the motivation to go after our goals. But this time, we're being strategic about it. Thankfully, we get some relief at the end of the week, when Venus aligns with Jupiter. This transit brings the fun and relaxation we've been missing.

1. Gemini

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You've got a busy week ahead of you, Gemini. It all starts with the Full Moon in your sign, which conjuncts Uranus and squares Mars. The planet of action enters Virgo hours later. All these intense transits can bring chaos into your home. Happy Thanksgiving, am I right? Try to avoid drama and steer clear of any arguments. Bite your tongue if you have to.

Don’t set things in stone during the first part of the week, since changes are pretty inevitable and out of your control. Be as flexible as you can. Don’t make any impulsive decisions or fire off a text you might regret later. Ground your nervous system and relax as much as possible. Spend time in nature or do whatever makes you feel calm. From Thursday on, things take a turn for the better.

2. Virgo

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Deep breaths, Virgo. The pressure is on this week, as the Gemini Full Moon conjuncts Uranus. Mars also enters your sign and squares the Full Moon, creating a tug of war between these disruptive energies. Your biggest issue is unexpected changes and disruptions at work. Stay flexible, and if something changes or gets delayed, don't see it as a personal failure. The universe isn't going easy on you, but you can handle it.

Mars in your sign will amp up your energy and help you go after your goals. But you need to remember that perfection isn't possible. Rome wasn’t built in a day, so temper your expectations to what you can accomplish and handle the most important issues first. If you feel a nervous energy, find ways to burn it off and relax as much as possible. The latter part of the week will be far easier.

3. Pisces

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You're being pulled in so many different directions this week, Pisces. With the Full Moon in Gemini conjuncting Uranus, you're feeling pressure in your relationships. Maybe your partner needs more attention or is asking for something you can't give. At the same time, your job is demanding your focus. You need to set boundaries and find a balance that works, or you will burn out.

Chances are something unexpected will happen totally out of the blue this week. If you find yourself in conflict, address it calmly and directly. Don’t let your emotions take charge, though I know that's easier said than done. Communicate as clearly as possible without being accusatory. Keep things flexible and schedule downtime if you can. As the week moves on, life will get noticeably better.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.