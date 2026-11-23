The weekly love horoscopes for November 23 to 29, 2026 start with a Super Full Moon in Gemini on Tuesday. Mars enters Virgo on November 25 and is a great energy for the beginning of this holiday season.

Mars is a fiery and passionate planet. Virgo tempers these qualities with some common sense. Starting on Wednesday, people find sharing the mental load extra attractive (or is that just GTA VI? What a coincidence!). Saturday is the happiest day for relationships because a compassionate aspect between Venus and Jupiter indicates good times and pleasant conversation.

Here's your weekly love horoscope for November 23 to 29, 2026:

Aries

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Communication is front and center this week. During the Full Moon in Gemini, your zone of conversation and thought, communication issues are likely.

Something could easily take an unexpected turn in a relationship this week, Aries. If Mars' entrance into Virgo is any clue, you're about to be thinking a lot more about feeling more emotionally secure and anchored.

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Taurus

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Mars enters your house of romance and joy this week. Lucky for you, it spends a great deal of time here over the next eight months.

Tuesday's Full Moon in Gemini falls in your money zone and Wednesday's Sun-Uranus opposition hits your house of change and transformation, so get ready for some twists and turns this weekend. Keep your standards high!

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Gemini

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This week's Full Moon falls in your zodiac sign, Gemini. But the Sun’s opposition to Uranus midweek falls in your relationship zone.

This means a relationship shake-up is more likely than not. Don't panic! Could be something as simple as a change of plans.

Mars begins its long transit through your home zone on Wednesday so you may want to spend more time there with your person.

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Cancer

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You're gonna feel the Full Moon on November 24 in your private inner life and subconscious. It wouldn't be surprising if you chose to spend time alone, Cancer.

It's quite likely you have a sudden enlightenment about a current relationship and whether you really want to stay or let them go. Watch your health.

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Leo

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Tuesday's Gemini Full Moon makes you look forward to turning some fun plans you've had in mind into reality.

This week's Full Moon is a little unpredictable, Leo. It wouldn't surprise me if you got a sudden invitation or realization about someone and if they are up to your standards.

Either way, the Full Moon activates your friendship sector, so expect to feel more social.

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Virgo

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The Full Moon falls in your career zone on Tuesday and opposes your home zone, which also rules your foundation. You could certainly experience a sudden conversation about where things are headed in a relationship.

Mars enters your sign on Wednesday, which will make you feel energized and bolder in love. This could definitely work in your favor, Virgo.

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Libra

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With Venus still in your zodiac sign, you're as charming as ever this week. This is the time of year you typically look and feel your best.

Since Tuesday's Full Moon falls in your house of travel and adventure, there is a good chance you're taking a trip or planning an adventure. You'll likely be more interested in the way your partner thinks.

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Scorpio

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The Gemini Full Moon oon falls in your intimacy zone this week. This means people are more likely to pry into your life this week, Scorpio. But you also have a great chance to get deep with them too.

One thing's for sure. Between this week's Full Moon and Mars entering Virgo, you're motivated toward change. A new era is about to begin.

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Sagittarius

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Your natural magnetism is heightened with the Sun in your zodiac sign right now, Sagittarius. The Full Moon falls in your committed relationship zone.

There's a good chance that whatever relationship just came to mind reaches a turning point this week. A random revelation or open conversation lays it all out.

Whatever happens, Venus in your friendship zone means it’s time to get out and socialize more. With or without a partner.

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Capricorn

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The week starts with the moon in your house of romance and pleasure. But things get serious on Tuesday when the Full Moon rises in your house of work.

It's a wake-up call to spend more time with those who are important. It’s time to find a greater balance between work and pleasure or romance. Mars in Virgo thankfully serves as a good grounding influence for you.

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Aquarius

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The Gemini Full Moon in your house of love and romance makes Tuesday an exciting and electric day. I wouldn't be surprised if you experience some kind of romantic revelation.

Venus in your travel is calling you to adventure, Aquarius. If you take a partner along, all the better.

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Pisces

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The week begins with a soft and romantic trine from the Sun to Neptune, one of your ruling planets. This makes your intuition even stronger than usual.

The Full Moon activates your house of family. Get ready to have some strong realizations about what it really takes to make you feel safe in an emotional relationship.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.