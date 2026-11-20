A Full Supermoon in Gemini is the bright spot of the weekly horoscopes for November 23 to 29, 2026. The Full Moon rises on November 24 and keeps each zodiac sign on their toes all week, exposing some things from the past but also showing the results of the hard work we've accomplished over the last six months.

Mars enters Virgo on November 25, making it easier to share ideas and give creative projects a little more love and care. On November 26, the Moon in Cancer makes it easy to be more emotionally vulnerable with those we care about. Once the Leo Moon rises on November 28, our potential for the future becomes undeniably clear.

Weekly horoscopes are here for November 23 to 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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While being independent is your nature, Monday's Taurus lunation is a reminder that being too closed off isn’t always worth it. This week, Aries, you see first-hand why it’s best to open up to the people you trust.

Once the Moon is in Gemini on Tuesday, it officially brings an era to a close as you look into the future with more self-assurance and trust in yourself.

The Moon in Cancer makes the second half of the week a time to evolve and to leave behind any immature behaviors as Sagittarius season pushes you to level up.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Leo gives you a refreshing take on love. Get ready to be more compelled to open your heart.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Over the next several weeks, more changes connected to the recent Venus retrograde come to light. Having Luna in your sign at the beginning of the week could feel something like emotionally processing a movie you saw a long time ago.

On Tuesday, the Full Moon in Gemini is like the sequel to that movie. But it's a meaningful day to release the hold that an old romantic connection still has on you. Consider this a reminder that the past should remain there, Taurus. Time to move forward.

Once the Moon is in Cancer at the end of the week, you're more inclined to spend time with hobbies that allow you to decompress and have fun. Thankfully, the Moon in Leo allows you to open your heart to new experiences over the weekend.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week, you're starting a whole new era, Gemini. Monday's Taurus Moon makes you aware of the playing field and the rules that need to be followed in order to stay ahead.

The Full Moon in Gemini brings some eye-opening experiences on Tuesday. It shows you any flaws in your path and changes needed. Mars entering Virgo on Wednesday makes it easier to figure out how to course-correct.

Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Cancer encourages a few days of focusing on expanding your finances and incorporating growth. As you're researching and learning from previous mistakes, the Leo Moon over the weekend makes it easier to focus on building on your network and reconnecting with old ideas.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Staying ahead of the competition is easy this week. The Taurus Moon kicks things off, bringing some structure to your home life on Monday so you can build for your future.

When the Full Moon in Gemini takes control on November 24, it shows you a lot about what has been driving you over the last six months and what it's time for you to release.

Put some extra focus on self-care once the Moon is in your sign in the second half of the week. Thursday and Friday reward slowing down. Read a good book or bake yourself some cookies, Cancer. Treat yourself!

Over the weekend, the Moon in Leo changes your value system a bit and in the process, shows you what makes you stand out and shine.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This is a major week for you with Mars moving away from your sign, Leo. This gives you some time to breathe and exercise more diplomacy.

On Monday, the Moon in Taurus calms life down. A bit of restructuring paves the way for what the Full Moon brings on Tuesday, including changes in your career. It wouldn't be surprising if you experience a desire to start something totally new but before leaping into a new field or adventure, consult with mentors for guidance.

When the Moon is in Cancer in the second half of the week, you benefit from taking it easy. Seek help from others if you’re feeling overwhelmed. Thankfully, it won't last too long because the Moon in your sign over the weekend gives you some self-assurance and positive energy with Jupiter still pushing you forward.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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As an Earth sign, the Moon in Taurus brings optimism and hope at the beginning of the week. Expansion and understanding in pretty much anything you do are likely with Mars entering your sign on November 25, giving you as much patience and clarity as determination.

You are stepping into a new chapter this week, Virgo, and Tuesday's Full Moon in Gemini reminds you about the hard work you’ve endured and put in over the last six months. Assuming you have, in fact, put in that work, expect to get some recognition this week.

The Moon in the sign of Leo makes the weekend a great time for rest. Prioritize your needs.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week, your confidence levels rise. Monday's Moon in Taurus makes you see what a fighter you are and how the recent Venus retrograde changed you (for the better!).

Exploring your inner power and strength are themes of this week's Full Moon in Gemini for you. It also sheds light on your relationship to the material.

When the Moon is in Cancer in the second half of the week, your role as leader could be tested. Thankfully you have Venus in your zodiac sign still, providing you with extra support until it enters Scorpio.

This weekend, Luna in Leo teaches you a lot about your goals and dreams.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This is a week to release grudges, Scorpio. Show up for others during the Moon in Taurus on Monday. With Venus now direct, it’s time for you to be more present for the people around you.

Patience is essential during the Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 as the past returns to make a cameo. Don’t get caught up in trying to rewrite history. Learn from it instead.

Starting on Thursday, Luna in Cancer prepares you for a new adventure. You're encouraged to visit new places by exploring your community or maybe watching some travel documentaries.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Leo puts you in the spotlight. This transit teaches you a lot about diplomacy. Be kind to others to win over enemies and avoid conflict.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Discipline is important for you this week. Make time for your responsibilities, Sagittarius. Try to stay ahead and make the connections needed in order to advance.

Venus retrograde transformed you and this is a meaningful week post-retrograde that really makes you appreciate the people that have shown up for you this whole time.

With Mars entering Virgo on November 25, get ready for some tests from the universe. Don't worry. You're simply filling up your toolbox with more equipment that'll be handy in the future.

The Cancer Moon brings thrilling moments in the second half of the week and the Moon in Leo makes it easier for you to take a leap over the weekend to learn something new.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Lots of excitement during the Taurus Moon on Monday, Capricorn. It allows you to finally step out of your comfort zone and do what you want.

While you might be focused on work and success, this is a good week to prioritize yourself. Sagittarius season is illuminating us all and you are understanding how essential taking care of yourself is for future success.

The Full Moon in Gemini and the Moon in Cancer make you increasingly popular and charming. It's a good week to develop some alliances and expand your social circles, especially once the Moon enters Leo this weekend.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's Taurus Moon wants you to cull anything that doesn't really serve a purpose in your life anymore. During the Full Moon in Gemini on November 24, you see what's really flourished in your life over the last six months.

Your superiors also take notice of all you have created this week once Mars enters Virgo on Wednesday, initiating a couple months of evaluation and editing.

The Moon in Cancer brings up pending tasks and responsibilities in the second half of the week. This is not a time to slack off, Aquarius. At least not until the weekend when the Moon in Leo's relaxing energy encourages you to spend your time with friends or family, making it easier to recalibrate.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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During the Taurus Moon on November 23, diving into the past is a test of courage. You are seeing your resilience and are ready to unlock your full potential.

This week's Full Gemini Moon has you embarking on a journey to discover what brings you happiness and joy. You may not be willing to compromise your happiness during the Cancer lunation in the second half of the week.

This Sagittarius season is pushing you to fight for your dreams. You're encouraged to take the initiative to start something new that sparks excitement and brings bliss.

This weekend's Leo Moon is quite a romantic transit, showing you the tools needed to develop a stronger relationship with yourself.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.