Life's getting a lot happier for three zodiac signs on November 24, 2026. When the Sagittarius Sun forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, we get the break we've been waiting for. Sweet, sweet relief!

The sadness that has plagued us for so long is finally coming to an end. We started to think that doom and gloom was all we had to look forward to, but this day proves otherwise. We're walking away from everything that brings us down, and we're not looking back. No way! It's happiness from here on out.

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1. Gemini

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What you experience on this day, Gemini, is nothing short of inspiring. You just know that your world is about to change for the better. It may have taken a long time to get here, but with the help of the Sagittarius Sun and Neptune in Aries, the wait is over.

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Something takes place on Tuesday that lets you know that this is an opportunity that you must take. It also implies that you have the guts to see it through. And of course you do, Gemini. There's no doubt about that.

You've been waiting for this for years, and now that it's here, it has the power to wipe away your sadness and doubt. Go with it. Follow this where it leads. Let this fire-sign energy bring you to a happier place. You deserve it.

2. Pisces

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When the Sagittarius Sun forms a trine with Neptune in Aries, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief. It's as if there's something in your psyche that no longer wants to be attached to the sadness that's lingered for far too long, Pisces. Enough is enough.

You want to be free from this, but you've never really admitted it out loud. Until now. On this day, you realize that you do have a choice and that you can walk away if you really want to.

Of course, it's not always so easy. Sometimes, you feel obligated to keep up appearances, and those appearances require you to feel sad on an endless loop. Well, no more. It's time to leave this sadness behind. It's OK.

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3. Libra

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You're not always able to snap out of it as easily as you'd like, Libra. But that inner balance of yours does come into play on Tuesday, when the Sun trines Neptune. It helps you in ways that truly do alleviate your sadness.

You can see the good in a situation where once upon a time you could only perceive bad. That's a massive change, and it's one that you'll want to ride, like a wave, all the way to the shore.

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Essentially, what all of this means is that, by seeing the smallest amount of good in your situation, you allow in more and more over time. Eventually, you shut down all the sadness and the negativity that you've been enduring. Finally! Let the happiness in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.