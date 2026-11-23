It's hard not to notice beautiful things like the supermoon when it arrives on November 24, 2026. The day is a Water Tiger Balance Day during an Earth Pig month. So we're not dealing with a simple moment here; we are seeing divine timing in action.

The mind is pretty active during a regular ol' full moon. But when you have a SUPERMOON, you experience can't-sleep-tonight energy. It's in these tiny moments when four animal signs are aware that there's goodness all around and they need to start taking inventory of their blessings.

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1. Tiger

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On November 24, you realize just how much you've grown into a resourceful person, Tiger. There are always gonna be problems in life, but you've learned to handle pretty much anything life hands you. Today, something happens, and you can tell that you are not the same person you used to be.

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You don't get angry as fast; you don't jump to conclusions. You're very calm. And what might've intimidated you in the past doesn't anymore. You recognize that all the experience you've had so far brought you right to this place. You are so much more in control of your feelings. You don't need to ask for help or feel like you're small. Your self-security levels have skyrocketed.

2. Horse

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Today is a Tiger day, and it's a very harmonious energy for you, Horse. You can appreciate what you bring to the table: a love of freedom. You use your free time on November 24 to do things that you genuinely want to do but haven't had a chance to.

The power of choice is something you cherish more than anything else. You like being able to make decisions for yourself without anyone telling you what to do. As you make room in your schedule, you realize how much influence you have over your own time. You don't let anyone disrupt your happiness. The more control you take, the easier it is for you to make choices that matter most to you.

3. Dog

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Sometimes, you forget how much your friends do for you, but on November 24, you realize how special the people in your life are. Something happens, and you have to ask for help, and it's a very bad time to do so.

But you have a dependable person in your life who steps up to the plate and is there. That person reminds you how much they care about you, Dog. Whenever you forget who you are, they remember, always offering encouragement and being there whenever you feel lonely. It's a beautiful thing when you have someone like that in your life, and it makes you feel so lucky today.

4. Dragon

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Dragon, you don't need something major in your life to remind you that life is good. No matter what's going on in the world, you only see great things. You've made a decision to focus on the positive and start letting the negativity of life get less of your attention. As a result, something makes you unexpectedly happy, and it's actually very simple. You have your favorite meal and enjoy this moment.

You're so dedicated to genuinely appreciating life that it's all you see. On November 24, you don't need permission to realize what you have. You're just much more aware of your blessings each day. You feel like you're reclaiming your personal power because, instead of looking at the things you want to change, you are now living right in the moment.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.