Mars retrograde is about to change our lives, and five zodiac signs have a big say in how. Right now, the planet of action is in a pre-shadow phase. Basically, that means we're getting a little preview of what to expect when Mars goes retrograde on January 10, 2027.

The next few months will be very revealing. You'll see where you've been wasting energy or accepting less than you deserve. "Yes, this retrograde could bring frustration, conflict, delays, and uncomfortable realizations. But you have a say in how this plays out," an astrologer named Eleanor said. "You can keep reacting the same way and expecting different results, or you can start being more intentional about what deserves your energy." In other words, it's time to take charge of your own destiny.

Advertisement

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you can't keep ignoring your needs forever. It's tempting to bury your head in the sand, but what has that gotten you? Nothing good. In fact, it keeps you from feeling fulfilled. So, from now until January 10, you need to pay attention. "Notice how much energy you've been spending on things you don't even want to do anymore," Eleanor said. "There's a growing awareness of your limits, especially when it comes to expectations you've placed on yourself."

Advertisement

But noticing isn't enough. If you want a say in how Mars retrograde affects your life, you'll have to take action. Once you know what isn't working, make some changes. Reconsider your goals and make sure you are working towards something you actually want. It's time to start putting your needs first.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Without even noticing it, you've changed so much, Leo. In Mars' pre-shadow period, you're starting to see how. "Things you used to tolerate will start irritating you, and you may feel a stronger desire to take control of your life," Eleanor explained. "The question is: whether your decisions reflect what you want, or what you think you're supposed to be."

Stop trying to prove your worth or live up to other people's expectations. Acknowledge how far you've come, even if you still have a long way to go. Just because you haven't achieved all your goals yet doesn't mean you're unsuccessful. This is a work in progress. If you want to make the most of this Mars retrograde, put yourself first and make choices that support your independence. "You don't need to become someone else to deserve more," the astrologer stressed.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you want to make the most of this Mars retrograde, you're gonna have to speak up, Gemini. "You've been keeping certain opinions to yourself or avoiding conversations because you don't want to create tension," Eleanor said. "Well, you'll learn that silence isn't always the answer."

It might seem easier or even smarter to keep your mouth shut, but that's not how you get ahead. When Mars goes retrograde, you're learning how to communicate directly, without causing an argument. It might take a while, but when Mars finally goes direct on April 1, 2027, you'll be in a much better position. This is about approaching conversations with "more confidence and less defensiveness," the astrologer said. "Being understood by everyone isn't a requirement for standing by your decisions."

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You've been carrying way too much, Pisces. You care about your loved ones deeply, but you can't keep putting yourself last. "You're gonna start noticing how often you put your own needs aside to keep your connections running smoothly," Eleanor noted. "But how sustainable is that?"

Luckily, Mars retrograde is restoring balance in your relationships. Of course, it's still up to you to make the most of this energy. That means it's time to set some boundaries and communicate your expectations a lot more clearly. "You can't keep pouring energy into everyone else while neglecting yourself," the astrologer stressed. "Being dependable is a strength, but it shouldn't come at the expense of your own happiness."

5. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're allowed to change your mind about what you want, Sagittarius. And no, it doesn't mean you've failed. It means you've grown, and that's a good thing. "Your beliefs, ambitions, or understanding of success are all evolving," Eleanor said. "Something you once felt certain about may no longer seem as obvious."

That can feel stressful or overwhelming, especially when you've already put so much energy into one pursuit. But it's OK to change directions, whether in your career or life overall. During this Mars retrograde, take time to really think about what you want your life to look like. "You don't have to keep pursuing something simply because you've already invested time in it," the astrologer stressed. Once April 1 hits, you can approach your ambitions with a lot more purpose.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.