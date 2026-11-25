The Moon in Cancer squaring Saturn retrograde in Aries on November 26 is so fitting for Thanksgiving Day. The Cancer Moon wants us to enjoy family time and relaxation but Saturn retrograde is here to keep us from getting too careless.

Thursday's astrology rewards taking the high road. Something to keep in mind when that person brings up the wrong topic at the dinner table (there's always one, isn't there?). Today's square favors keeping a level head and realizing you're likely not gonna be able to change anyone's mind overnight so it's probably best to just let things roll off your back. A truly enjoyable day otherwise!

Here's your horoscope for Thursday, November 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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People may be surprised by how calm you seem on the outside on Thursday compared to your usual energetic self. It's not that anything's necessarily wrong. The Cancer Moon makes you a bit more subdued than usual.

Someone might egg you on to see if they can get a reaction out of you. Well, too bad for them! Saturn's been in your sign for long enough now that I don't see you falling for the bait. You've grown, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Since Thursday's Cancer Moon is in your communication zone, you better be the head of the table today, Taurus! Even though the Moon-Saturn square can easily lead to some heavy conversations, you can read the room well enough to know when (and how) to change the subject.

Keep in mind that Saturn is retrograde in Aries, your house of rest. This means you won't be able to be on for the entire day without getting mentally drained. Give everyone a job to do today so you get some time to relax as well.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Even though squares are typically a stressful energy, this aspect actually works out for you on November 26. Thursday's astrology makes you so thoughtful.

You're such a great conversationalist when the Moon is in Cancer because it slows your brain down just enough. But not too much that it's boring. Saturn retrograde in your friendship zone means you're not trying too hard to entertain everyone. Makes being in your company quite meaningful today.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, I have a feeling that whether or not you're hosting on Thanksgiving, well, you're gonna be acting like one. The Moon in your zodiac sign makes you so in tune with yourself. It's a kind of subtle confidence that puts people so at ease around you.

It helps that Saturn is retrograde in Aries, your responsibilities zone. This energy makes you want to create the holiday magic almost more than you care about experiencing it yourself. Hey, someone's gotta do it!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's astrology makes you more of an observer than entertainer. When the Moon is in Cancer, your subconscious zone, you actually have JOMO for once. Genuine joy of missing out.

Saturn retrograde in your house of beliefs makes certain conversations harder to tolerate (you know exactly which ones I'm talking about). Keep things light.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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On November 26, you're gonna notice who's going out of their way to avoid pitching in. You're about to perfect the art of delegating, Virgo.

Lucky for you, people are actually more likely to do you favors on Thursday. The Cancer Moon helps you present your requests in a way that makes people think it's all their idea. Nice.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, when you need help with something today, just ask. Thursday's astrology has the potential to make you go into martyr mode. Please don't!

It's a lot nicer to be direct with people rather than wait for them to read your mind and get resentful when they can't. You'll see!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You're gonna want a backup plan on November 26, Scorpio. Saturn retrograde in your routines zone makes it quite likely for some things to go awry.

It's not a day to leave anything 'til the last minute, especially since the Cancer Moon leaves you a little unfocused on Thursday. Write things down instead of trying to keep everything in order in your head. You can thank me later.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's horoscope comes with a bit of a warning, Sagittarius. The Cancer Moon square Saturn retrograde in Aries makes it more likely that people won't fully appreciate your humor on November 26.

It does help that Saturn's in your house of fun, which means the day's not a dud. Just a little more subdued than usual. I don't see anything stopping you from making the most of it!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Someone wants to help you on Thursday. Let them, Capricorn. The Cancer Moon in your relationship zone is a sign that this isn't someone who'd let you down.

Plus, retrograde Saturn in your home zone tells me you've been putting a lot of pressure on yourself lately. Why make it harder on yourself by turning down a genuine offer?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Get ready, Aquarius. Between the Moon in Cancer, your errands zone, and retrograde Saturn in your house of thought and communication, November 26 looks like quite a busy day.

This energy can easily get overwhelming. Thankfully, Saturn actually makes a nice aspect to your zodiac sign on Thursday that helps you keep calm. Carry on!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's horoscope is actually great for you, even with the square aspect. Cancer's a water sign like you so the Moon here calms your nervous system.

Retrograde Saturn's been helping you build up some boundaries. Notice how you haven't experienced as much empathy overwhelm lately, Pisces? That'll come in handy around the kind of chaos that's rather common when so many personalities come together in one room.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.