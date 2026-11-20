Life starts calming down for five zodiac signs once the Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21, 2026. This Sagittarius season brings sweet relief after such a heavy Scorpio season that included not one but two retrograde planets in Scorpio. Talk about stressful! From now until December 21, these astrological signs will be relieved as the planetary energy begins to work in their favor. Finally!

1. Aries

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Sagittarius season brings an end to the heavy internal pressure from the astrology of the past several months. Both Saturn and Neptune have been retrograde in your zodiac sign which usually causes delays and frustration. You may have even experienced relationship issues with Venus’s retrograde (thankfully we won’t experience that again for another 18 months).

It probably felt as though you've been constantly trying to paddle upstream. Aries, you're finally about to go with the flow instead of against it. The Sun entering Sagittarius on November 21 is just the start of much better times for you.

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Saturn turns direct December 10, when your efforts finally begin to pay off. Delays come to an end (although all of this doesn’t happen overnight). You can begin pairing your intuition with work and practical reality and better yet, actually see some results. If you have experienced issues with family or your home life, this starts straightening out as well.

Neptune retrograde has had a lot to do with the confusion and lack of clarity you've had about who you are as a person. Once Neptune turns direct on December 12, this all reverses course and you finally start feeling like yourself again.

The Sun enters Capricorn on December 21 in your career and reputation zone. This energy usually comes with some public recognition. With the other changes by year’s end, you will feel more energized. Confusion gets replaced with forward momentum and improved confidence. Tangible results are on the way!

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2. Sagittarius

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Once we get into your zodiac season, December's astrology means life takes a big turn for you. New energy and lots of momentum are on the way, as well as more positivity. This includes your relationships, Sagittarius. Both Saturn and Neptune have been retrograde in your house of love and friendships, slowing things down and creating a lack of clarity in these areas.

Saturn retrograde is quite a heavy energy for relationships. When it finally turns direct on December 10, your relationships become lighter. Old friends are likely to make a welcome comeback and you'll have plenty of chances to make new ones.

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Since Neptune is the planet of confusion and illusion, you have felt unclear about what makes you happy. This starts clearing up when Neptune turns direct on December 12 so get ready to feel a sense of renewal and relief.

The Sun remains in your sign until December 21 and until then, the spotlight is on you. Expect to feel better and be so magnetic to others. Worries are gone!

3. Capricorn

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Saturn and Neptune have both been retrograde in your home zone since summer. This has created extra responsibilities for you. You may have even been concerned with specific family members or parents. Sagittarius season lifts that weight off your shoulders, Capricorn.

First, Saturn turns direct on December 10, when all that heavy internal pressure starts going away. Then Neptune turns direct on December 12, getting rid of confusion over your living situation and clearing away mental fog that's kept you from moving forward.

The Sun and Mercury in Sagittarius this month give you one final opportunity to release any baggage that has been holding you back before your official birthday season begins on December 21.

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4. Cancer

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Life starts taking a major turn for the better this Sagittarius season as planetary roadblocks finally start to clear, giving you much more emotional clarity. It's about time, because both Saturn and Neptune retrograde have been transiting your career house since the summer.

That starts coming to an end when Saturn turns direct on December 10, getting you out of that rut as you pick up momentum. A few days later on December 12, Neptune also stations direct, getting rid of the mental fog and lack of clarity you've experienced since the summer. You'll start feeling far more optimistic about your career moving forward.

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With the Sun is transiting through Sagittarius, it is illuminating your work and health zone. This makes it easier to improve your health and the spotlight is likely to be on you at work. This is a time to impress others. There's lots of potential to move ahead and feel better over these next few weeks!

It's not just all about work, though. On December 4, Venus enters Scorpio, your zone of romance. This energy helps relationships get better or if you're single, you have a good chance of meeting someone new. Venus remains in this sign until January 6 so you have a long time of feeling more social and getting together with friends more often. You can expect to go out more, making this a very positive time for fun and relaxation (as well as romance!).

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5. Leo

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Both Saturn and Neptune have been retrograde in your house of travel and worldview since the summer. That usually causes some mental blocks when it comes to learning new things and makes travel more difficult than usual. Neptune’s retrograde may have also made your view on life feel so confusing even though you have lucky Jupiter in your zodiac sign.

Welp, good news, Leo. Between December 10 and 12, these two powerful planets turn direct and you'll begin to feel a lot lighter and much less confused. Your overall big picture is about to become clear once again. It doesn't end there. On December 18, the Sagittarius Sun in your zone of fun forms a trine to Jupiter, making it a significant day concerning friends and love.

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Even though Jupiter turns retrograde mid-December, your luck won't leave. You simply enter a phase of reflection when you can go back to reassess any missed opportunities. Jupiter turning retrograde is like a powerful racehorse. It can’t run 24/7. It must rest and perfect its abilities for the next race, which is what you will be doing this Sagittarius season so you enter 2027 happy and ready to move forward. Woo!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.