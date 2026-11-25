Three zodiac signs are clearly the universe's favorites on November 23, 2026. Whenever the Cancer Moon rules the sky, it's as if we can do no wrong. We believe in ourselves, and we feel exceptional.

Suddenly, we're not living in the fear of some dystopian future. We are alive and thriving in the present moment. We feel special and favored by the universe, and we'd be right about that. The cosmos has our back on Thursday. For these astrological signs, this is a day of personal achievement and celebration. Enjoy!

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1. Taurus

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The Moon moves into Cancer on Thursday, changing the entire vibe. Suddenly, it's easy to believe that anything is possible. We can imagine bigger and better things for ourselves. And since we know the universe has our back, we also know we can follow through on these big dreams. They will come true.

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With the Moon in this water sign, all things seem possible. For someone as optimistic as you are, that's a hugely broad spectrum. You are not locked into any kind of negative emotion. You are free!

This is the kind of day that has you feeling as if you've got cosmic support. That you are somehow favored by a universe that can perform miracles. In other words, it's a brilliant day for you, Taurus. Make the very most of it.

2. Leo

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If there's anyone who could take a good mood and make the absolute most of it, it's you, Leo. And when the Moon moves into Cancer on Thursday, that's just what you do. What's great is you're also sharing this awesome vibe with others.

There's just so much good in you that you can't possibly keep it to yourself. And with the Cancer energy in the air, you definitely don't want to. You may feel like helping someone out, or you might want to be creative with your talents. Either way, you've got the universe's support.

There's just a feeling in the air that has you knowing you are special. That's a gift from the universe, and one that you will not squander. You are kind and generous on November 26, and everyone loves you for it.

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3. Sagittarius

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On Thursday, during the Cancer Moon, you stand in front of your friends and family and absorb the love that is shown, because truly you are worth it. It's indeed a very special and happy day for you, Sagittarius. Take it all in.

The Cancer Moon helps you remember how incredible you are. It's a time of self-love, but it's also about being present in the current moment. That's not something you usually struggle with, but you've needed this reminder. The past and the future do not exist. There is only the now, and the now is perfect.

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You feel as if you are one with all things. That you've risen to a new level of peace and contentment. Feelings like this might be fleeting, but you've developed a new way to keep them flowing. More power to you! That's why you're the universe's favorite.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.