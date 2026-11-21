When Sagittarius season starts on November 22, four zodiac signs are getting out of an emotional rut. It's been almost a year since we've had any planet in this fire sign. With the Sun here, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

If you've felt unmotivated or constantly in a bad mood, this optimistic energy is just what you need to get back to yourself. "Sagittarius season is about to bring us the light," an astrologer named May said. "It will bring us back to our faith." This is a time of hope and miracles. Get ready.

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1. Sagittarius

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Welcome to your season, Sagittarius! With the Sun in your sign, there's no way you're staying in an emotional rut for long. Not happening. This energy brings momentum and so much positivity. "You're coming back to yourself," May said. "You're able to manifest more because so much life force is coming into your world."

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Add the Gemini Full Moon to this, and life is really looking up. This energy has you feeling social, and some time with friends is exactly what you need to get in a better headspace. "There could be exciting opportunities that come forward from other people," the astrologer added, "or even a date that makes your heart skip a million beats per minute."

That's exciting enough, but the good vibes don't stop there. With Mars moving into Virgo, you're gonna see success at work too. If you've been thinking about trying something new, this is the time to give it a go. Pursue your dream job or act on the creative idea you've kept in the back of your mind. Dream big and make the most of your season. Anything is possible now!

2. Scorpio

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Congratulations, Scorpio! According to May, it's "a money month" for you. What's better than that? Whether it comes in the form of a raise or an unexpected windfall, abundance is heading your way. This is just the mood-booster you need to get out of the emotional rut you've been stuck in.

When Venus enters your sign on December 4, all eyes are on you. Well, no complaints here. You're looking good and feeling even better, and you won't say no to a little extra attention.

On December 10, Saturn goes direct in Aries, helping you take action. "This is going to bring forward momentum to anything that you wanna do professionally," the astrologer remarked. "And this is the time for you to be seen, to be recognized, to expand yourself in a professional sense." All good things!

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3. Virgo

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You're about to be on fire, Virgo. Emotional rut? What's that? Sagittarius season is here, and when Mars moves into your sign on November 25, there's no stopping you. Nothing can stand in your way now. "Mars is the initiator," May explained. "It begins and starts new things." In your sign, it's about tackling obstacles and goals with precision.

Before that happens, though, the Full Moon rises in Gemini. "Get ready for massive recognition when it comes to your career, for leveling up, for breaking free of something that has kept you stuck," the astrologer added. Suddenly, the sky is the limit. Whatever you set your mind to is happening. There's no other option.

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4. Gemini

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You've been stuck in a rut for too long, Gemini, and that's so not you. Luckily, Sagittarius season is here, and on November 24, you have the Full Moon in your sign to help you out. "This is such a powerful full moon for you to break free from something that has been keeping you so, so stuck," May said.

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Don't be afraid to take a risk and completely shock the people around you. The more daring you are, the more opportunity you'll create for yourself. Especially in your love life, new beginnings are on the horizon. Get excited!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.