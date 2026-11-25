Four Chinese zodiac signs enter such a powerful new era on November 26. Thursday's a Wood Dragon Initiate Day that pushes them to take a first step that once felt scary.

There's honestly no more powerful animal sign than the Dragon. Wood encourages growth and stamina. Initiate Days are about putting a plan into action. These signs are about to show the universe they mean business. Their ambition should be taken seriously.

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1. Dragon

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On November 26, you take ownership of your life. You have watched other people do things in ways you never would. You replayed in your mind many times how you would act differently. The timing never felt right for you to step in.

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On Thursday, that door finally opens. You take charge of something you care a lot about and step into the role of a leader. Make a few suggestions without stepping on toes.

Amazingly, those who don't often listen to you willingly follow your lead. Their support is all you need to succeed.

2. Rat

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Rat, you admit that you've spent a little bit more money than you should have this year. Hey, it happens. But on November 26, you are really paying attention to your money. You know that if financial independence is what you want, well, you have to act like it.

On Thursday, you decide whether you need to make more money or be more frugal with your current income source. You have a pretty good idea of what needs to happen. Now you have to actually follow through on your plan.

What makes this new era powerful is you're thinking in ways you haven't before. You have lived in the moment for too long. You're starting small but creating more opportunities with less expense in the long run.

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3. Monkey

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You are a wealth of information. What makes Thursday so powerful for you, Monkey, is your influence. You can tell that you are making an impact in the lives of others. People are really listening to what you have to say. And they're not brushing off your advice.

You have a really good knack for sensing things before they happen. Your observations are what make you a valuable friend. You're becoming that person who others can talk to for advice before they make decisions.

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4. Rooster

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You are ready to speak up and take a stand about a matter that you firmly believe in. There's a situation that's made you unhappy for some time, and yet, you tolerated it because you never thought it could actually change. But now you're ready to talk things through.

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This powerful new era may not be what happens outside of you as much as it is the changes going on within you. You will no longer wait so long or suffer in silence. From this point on, you'll negotiate what works best for you as soon as you sense things aren't right.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.