Mars moves into Virgo on November 25, showing us why we haven't gotten what we want yet. But more importantly, it reveals what we need to do to get it. In short, it's all about precision.

Before that, though, the Full Moon in Gemini on November 24 has us feeling like social butterflies. We want to talk to others and share our stories. When the Moon moves into Cancer on November 26, we're reminded to go within. Then, at the end of the week, the Leo Moon is just what we need if we’ve been doubting our potential. Sagittarius season is here to show us our talents or awaken the ones we forgot about.

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Aries

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Don’t slack off, Aries. Mars, your ruling planet, is moving into Virgo, just after the Full Moon in Gemini. That makes this week a good time to finish up what you've been working on. This energy puts the pressure on us to welcome in something new. But don't lose sight of your goals in the process.

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Meanwhile, the Cancer Moon is great for handling emotional waves and currents. At the end of the week, the Leo Moon brings back optimism and motivation. Nothing is standing in your way now.

Taurus

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With Mars in Virgo, old romantic stories are making a reappearance, adding some chaos to your love life. If you're in a new relationship, it might feel like something is missing. Mars has you investigating your past to figure out what that is.

The Full Moon in Gemini is also playing a big role in your life this week, Taurus. Under this lunation, you may be in for a reality check, as you consider the direction you want to go. Think about all your options carefully.

Gemini

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Although it will be challenging, Mars in Virgo is broadening your horizons and bringing in new perspectives that you've been missing. This transit puts the attention on your home, Gemini. In the days ahead, you're becoming more of a leader and digging into what isn't working.

Think about sprucing up your place or shifting decor around. This is a creative energy, pushing you to see how your taste has changed during the Venus transit. The Full Moon in your sign also makes it easier to win over enemies and meet new people.

Cancer

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Now that Mars is in Virgo, you can embrace new ideas and concepts, Cancer. You're not so stuck in your old ways. And you're less interested in being a lone wolf, too.

This energy has you wanting to be a part of your community. So, get out there and explore. Change your scenery and meet new people this week, especially under the Full Moon in Gemini. When the Moon moves into Leo on Saturday, it brings you back to reality and reminds you to slow down during this transition phase.

Leo

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The Full Moon in Gemini helps you conjure up new ideas and share them with friends. Then, as you bid adieu to Mars in your sign, you need to get your priorities straight. Think about what really matters, Leo.

You might get the urge to splurge as much as possible as you work toward what you want. Make sure to balance your desire for flashy things with practical goals. There is a place for both.

Virgo

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As Mars moves into your sign, get ready for a few months of chaos, especially since Mars will station retrograde next year. For now, you'll see the benefits of this transit, making it easier to take action and focus on victory.

But don't get ahead of yourself, Virgo. And don’t fly too close to the Sun during the Full Moon in Gemini. You need to be patient if you want to create something long-lasting. Luckily, the Cancer Moon brings calm and grounding energy.

Libra

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You may have seen your friendship circles change over the course of the Mars in Leo transit. Now that Mars is in Virgo, you have the opportunity to go within and pour lots of love into yourself. This is a seriously healing time, Libra.

With the Full Moon in Gemini this week, take the initiative and talk to people who inspire you. Once the Moon is in Leo, you'll be able to see things more clearly. Do you appreciate the changes it brought to your dynamics? What are you willing to sacrifice now that Mars is in Virgo?

Scorpio

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All eyes were on you during the Mars in Leo cycle, Scorpio. But with Mars now in Virgo, you can prioritize your partnerships and networks. This is a time to curate your friend list or show appreciation to people from the past who had a real impact on you. At work, you may realize who you are no longer aligned with.

If the Mars in Leo transit felt stressful, next year you will be forced to revisit it. Annoying, I know. For now, take the Cancer Moon and Leo transits as periods of analysis before you have to look back again.

Sagittarius

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Right now, you may be doubting your direction, Sagittarius. Maybe you are considering changing careers or even going back to school. This isn't something you can figure out in one week. With Mars now in Virgo, it's a story you'll have to get back to next year.

For now, with the Full Moon in Gemini, your focus is on building alliances. You're a social butterfly, even if you felt like a homebody for a while there. Make new friends and do some networking too. This is a great time to make professional connections.

Capricorn

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Good news, Capricorn! Things are starting to look up this week as Mars enters Virgo and the Full Moon rises in Gemini. All your effort will finally be appreciated. New adventures and breakthroughs are possible because it will remove any doubts about your direction.

Finally, you can move forward and now focus on your goals and dreams. This can also be an illuminating period, teaching you about your ideologies. Prepare to see your philosophies shift over the course of this transit, because Mars will station retrograde and re-enter Leo next year.

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Aquarius

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Finally, you no longer feel like you’re walking on eggshells, Aquarius. Don’t focus too much on the what-ifs with Mars now entering Virgo. Focus on the present moment, and your love life in particular.

That's not to say it will be all smooth sailing. This is a challenging and emotional transit because it forces you to dive into your psyche. Be proactive during the Leo Moon and focus on hobbies that make you happy.

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Pisces

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An old desire or wish returns this week during the Full Moon in Gemini. This time around, you're better equipped to make it come true. You're ready to take control of your destiny, Pisces. Just try to avoid conflict as Mars begins to stir things up in your relationships.

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Be willing to compromise and prioritize communication and harmony. Over the next several weeks, you'll be tested. This is a real learning experience. But luckily, the Cancer Moon brings you a sense of calm that will help you get through the storm unscathed.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.