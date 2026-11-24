Four zodiac signs are officially done tolerating anyone's nonsense. Enough is enough! Once Mars enters Virgo on November 25, we're done holding back.

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, these astrological signs are about to become "the most potent villains." Really, they're just done accepting poor treatment. The planet of action and aggression gives them the confidence they need to stand their ground. They're noticing what isn't working and actually making the changes they need. Get ready, because this is the start of a whole new era.

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1. Virgo

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OK, Virgo. Things are about to get serious. With Mars moving into your sign, there's no avoiding it. Starting on November 25, you'll be spending a lot of time reviewing your past actions. "This is the opportunity for you to see where you have exhausted yourself unnecessarily," Hathor said.

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Pay attention to what and who has been draining your energy. You might discover you have an energy vampire hiding in your circle. But this could also have to do with your finances and any agreements that didn't go according to plan.

Either way, you're done tolerating nonsense. You're putting boundaries in place so this doesn't happen again. And by the time Mars moves back into Leo in February, you'll be ready to release this all and move on.

2. Gemini

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Mars in Virgo is not going easy on you, Gemini. This transit can be pretty irritating, as unconscious stuff you've kept buried for years can rise to the surface.

You might find yourself arguing with family members, mostly because you're done putting up with their nonsense. But this fight isn't worth your energy. Instead, you need a serious cleanse.

Try to let any issues roll off your shoulders. Watch where you put your energy and don't be afraid to spend some time alone. Forget about all the drama and reflect on your own goals. You'll be surprised by how much time you free up when you stop tolerating nonsense.

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3. Pisces

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Normally, you're pretty non-confrontational, Pisces. But on Wednesday, you're done with the nonsense and ready to face your enemies. Hold on. With Mars in Virgo, people are testing you, but you need to keep your cool.

They aren't worth the fight. According to Hathor, the only arguments you should be getting into are light banter with your partner or friends.

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Yet, this transit has a bit of a kick to it, too. You might realize that you are no longer compatible with your partner. Now that you're not tolerating as much, you may find that your relationship doesn't work as well. Don't be afraid to say goodbye and leave any toxic people behind.

4. Sagittarius

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I know you're exhausted, Sagittarius, but you can't slow down yet. With Mars in Virgo, you get a second chance at something you passed up. "You're going back over the missed opportunity," Hathor said, "the actions that you didn't take." This time, you're not tolerating any nonsense. You're here to win.

Starting on Wednesday, you're separating yourself from the rest. That's probably why you're reviewing everything in your career. As soon as you realize what needs to change, you make it happen. It's almost the new year, and there's no time to waste!

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.