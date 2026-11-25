December 2026 is the last month of the year, but it's also the most rewarding for three Chinese zodiac signs. December starts on an Open Day and ends with a Balance Day. In between, success finally arrives.

Wins that come this month may not have anything to do with what you did all year. Good fortune could arrive suddenly. However it happens, things come together so nicely for these animal signs. A solid foundation for the new year!

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1. Monkey

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This month, you accomplish something that opens a door for your future. You've got two very special days in your sign this month that point toward good fortune.

The first arrives on December 12. It's a Metal Success Day which makes you emotionally detached just enough to see things clearly. You make thoughtful decisions and aren't overwhelmed by your feelings. You ask solid questions and are patient enough to wait for the answers. Not making assumptions helps you find opportunities.

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Around December 24, the second Success Day in your sign arrives in the element of Water. Your intuitive side comes out strongly. You can sense things without being told anything. Your instincts guide you with precision. You're very sensible about what other people in your life need.

You are open and receptive this month. And nurturing when the timing feels right. You get offers of help to move an important goal forward. People like how you act and take responsibility, and that adds to your success. Enjoy!

2. Rooster

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Ask and you will receive. That's the main theme for the month of December. You end the year with full pockets and get much more than what you originally thought you would.

You start off pretty busy right away since December 1 is in your sign. The Earth Open Day invites you to ground yourself with purpose and keep both feet on the ground, but also keep your eyes open for opportunities.

You have a two-week window when your efforts create results that starts on the 13th, a Metal Rooster Receive Day. Someone is generous toward you, but you are still driven to reach a new height of success. You find a way to improve just a bit and continue on. The ultimate payoff arrives on December 25, a Water Rooster Receive Day.

Get ready to feel overwhelmed with a deep gratitude for how far you've come by the end of the month. You're about to discover who notices you and is willing to make sacrifices for you. That means you end the month feeling grateful for all that you have.

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3. Dragon

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Dragon, you're ready for a real relationship. This month, you hear the words you hope to hear from someone in your life that you like a lot. Things feel unsteady without knowing where you stand until around December 8, a Fire Dragon Stable Day.

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You may receive an offer of commitment from a person you're dating. Or, if you're already in a relationship but things have felt undefined, you find clarity, and your sense of optimism is rekindled.

Mid-month, around the 20th, you have another Stable Day, only this time it's in Earth energy. You start to plant seeds for the future. Rather than questioning everything, you start to project what you want. You want a home, so you successfully create the environment for it. By the end of the month, you have more connection and far less confusion.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.