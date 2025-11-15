Your Daily Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, November 16 — The Sun Aligns With Jupiter

Daily horoscopes are here for November 16, 2025, revealing how Sun in Scorpio trine Jupiter in Cancer influences each zodiac sign's Sunday. Sun trine Jupiter is an absolutely beautiful and healing energy that suggests Sunday will be a very easy-going and optimistic day. Scorpio teaches that transformation occurs through vulnerability, while Cancer reminds you that tenderness is its own form of protection.

Use this day to forgive yourself for anything you've been holding against yourself. Your sensitivity is your most sacred compass. You may feel drawn to strengthen the roots that hold your creative or emotional life. Find out what your astrological sign can do to make the most of this powerful day.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, November 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Design: YourTango

Aries, don’t be afraid to ask for a raise or pitch the idea that’s been quietly evolving in your brain. You are the hero who modernizes courage, so on Sunday, let your inventive mind be seen, celebrated, and compensated.

You’ve done the inner magic. Now all you have to do is translate that into tangible recognition. When you advocate for yourself, you remind others what self-belief looks like in motion.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Design: YourTango

Taurus, what is limiting your capacity to dream in technicolor? You’ve been given an artist’s palette, yet somewhere along the line, your inner critic learned to ration the paint.

If the call is coming from inside the house, invite that voice to dinner. Let it explain itself. Then hand it a brush and tell it to help you rebuild the mural. You are meant to create, not contain.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Design: YourTango

Gemini, when you finally stop running toward the mirage of perfection, something magical happens. Your inner world begins to resemble a Monet painting, blurry yet divine.

There’s no need to chase every fleeting idea. Some thoughts are meant to drift like petals across a still lake.

On Sunday, find solace in your own multitudes. You are the curator of meaning, and your nostalgia is not a weakness — it’s proof that you’ve lived.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you have full permission to take off the mask that was handed to you out of politeness, lineage, or social conformity. Burn it and don’t look back.

The world doesn’t need another version of who you were told to be. It requires the unguarded texture of your truth.

Let tenderness be your weapon, not your weakness. The moment you stop managing others’ perceptions is the moment you begin to live as your highest self.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Design: YourTango

Leo, invest in whatever makes you feel luxurious and free. Your radiance isn’t vanity, though others may try to convince you otherwise. Instead, think of it as doing others a service. When you walk into a room dripping in self-worth, you remind others of what confidence feels like in the flesh.

On Sunday, curate your surroundings, your wardrobe, and everything you do to reflect your gold standard. Get rid of anything that dulls your shine, whether it’s a relationship, a habit, or a narrative you’ve outgrown. You are the living embodiment of devotion to self.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Design: YourTango

Virgo, even when you feel underwater, there’s discovery in the depths of your relationships. The surface may look calm, but your emotional undercurrents are alive with wisdom.

Strange new worlds exist beneath your usual routines, worlds that want to show you the magic in imperfection. On Sunday, when you feel the urge to fix, take a step back. You don’t have to have the answers. You only have to stay curious.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Design: YourTango

Libra, life rarely moves in straight lines. On Sunday, expect to loop back to a version of yourself you thought you’d left behind — but this time, with greater wisdom and self-regard.

The full-circle moment arriving now is not regression. You’ve searched far and wide for belonging, only to discover that the truest home is your own spine. Reclaim it. Pledge allegiance to your own truth, even if it makes others uncomfortable. That discomfort is often the birth of self-sovereignty.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, where do you want to plant your gifts? Choose fertile landscapes that can hold your intensity, and people and places that welcome evolution.

You are a master of transformation, but this chapter asks for joy, not just survival. Go where you’re seen in full color. Pour your talents into spaces that reciprocate your passion.

When esteem flows both ways, your power multiplies. Built in soil that not only takes but also gives back, abundantly.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, you’re being asked to refine the architecture of your life. What daily habits feel ceremonial, and what feels like clutter?

On Sunday, polish your commitments the way an archer sharpens an arrow. Streamline, simplify, and sanctify. Your time is currency, and every small act of order becomes an act of devotion.

The more disciplined your routine, the freer your spirit becomes. Once you clear the noise, you can finally hear your own music again.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, the ice around your heart is proof that you’ve endured frost and survived. But now, as it melts, let the water remind you that softness is strength. Find your inner zen through self-forgiveness.

Write a letter to the younger you who carried the load before you had words for it. Burn it, bless it, and let it go. Your war wounds no longer define you. You are determined by what you build from them.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, if you fly too close to the Sun, you risk exposing what’s still incubating. This is not a warning against daring, but an invitation to temper your genius with strategy.

Test the architecture of your ideas before presenting them to an audience. Your brilliance deserves structure. When you ground your innovation in discipline, your eccentricity becomes legacy.

Don’t rush revelation. Instead, let it mature into truth.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Design: YourTango

Pisces, move through each of your creative seasons of your becoming with tenderness. Your life is an unfolding myth, and you are both the weaver and the thread that weaves it.

On Sunday, reflect on your past creative cycles to understand the patterns they’re teaching you. You’re crocheting the fabric of your future stitch by stitch, breath by breath. The softness you bring to this process is your genius. The dream is real, but only if you keep tending to it gently.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.