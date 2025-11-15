3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Deep Love During The Week Of November 17 - 23, 2025

These Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and deep love all week from November 17 - 23, 2025. Romance is here, and it's going to bring all the good things you want to enjoy in a relationship, whether it is new or already established.

The week begins on Monday with a beautiful period of balanced energy perfect for adoring connections that foster unity and harmony between partners. Then, over the weekend, get ready for success in love. On Saturday, plan an intimate night for conversation and getting to know your partner better. The energy is ideal for healing, resolving problems, or enhancing your relationships. Then, on Sunday, it is a Receive Day. If you're hoping to reconcile with an ex, you may experience a reconciliation; if you're single, you may get asked out on a date.

The way these energies work together this week help these Chinese animal signs attract luck and deep luck from start to finish.

1. Monkey

Monkey, you can be easy-going when it comes to love. You don't hold on to unrealistic expectations, and you also don't expect too much from others. You believe things come when they are supposed to. Sunday, November 23, is your most auspicious day for both love and luck. Allow someone to reveal their feelings before you show yours. Let a partner feel drawn to you instead of you showing how you feel first.

This week, you are more prone to meeting new people, so if you're single, this could be the week you meet your soulmate. You are most compatible with the Rat and Dragon, when it comes to romance. Colors that enhance openness to love and luck include gold and yellow. Each sparks optimism in your heart.

2. Tiger

Tiger, when it comes down to it, you're a softy with big, bold energy that can spark a passionate connection instantly with the right person. You are most compatible with the Horse and Dog animal signs this week. Plan a date night on Monday, November 17, over coffee or get to know someone better over a board game like '20 Questions.'

Luck and deep love arrive through simple conversations where honesty and trust are fostered. You know how to get someone to open up to you, even if you have only just met. Your confidence is alluring, and your charismatic nature fosters easy-flowing interactions that create a strong emotional attachment or instant chemistry.

The best colors for you to attract deep love are white and navy blue. If you want to do a little Feng Shui activity this week for luck, place a metal bowl with water in the northern part of your home to attract clarity of emotions and balance.

3. Goat

Goat, you have such a warm and approachable personality. It's natural for people to feel drawn toward you. You make it easy to feel right at home when you are spending time with others. When the week is over, those closest to you will feel seen, heard and understood.

The most auspicious day for you all week is Saturday, November 22. A rift between you and a loved one can be resolved. You may have a soul-to-soul, intimate conversation that leads to significant understanding. You will feel closest to people whose animal signs are Rabbit or Pig. The two most alluring colors for you to wear are jade and pink. Jade will spark luck while pink fosters romance.

This week, be open to love, and allow yourself to ask for what you want from others. If you get invited to go out with a friend or your partner suggests a last-minute outing, consider it. Using Feng Shui, place a paired object in the southwest part of your home to enhance your fire (Qi) energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.