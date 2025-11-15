4 Zodiac Signs Receive Much-Needed Blessings From The Universe On November 16, 2025

On November 16, 2025, four zodiac signs receive much-needed blessings from the universe. The transit Sun trine Jupiter reminds us of the old wounds we carry, so we can finally heal them with the soft energy that is plentiful during this transit.

This Sunday, we feel aware that we've survived, learned, and grown. Healing has taken root, and peace begins to bloom.

These astrological zodiac signs will find that this retrograde brings about the restoration of self. We have learned the lessons of the past. Now, the cycle has closed, and the reward comes as calm strength. Serenity now!

1. Taurus

Sun trine Jupiter gives you a chance to see how far you’ve come, Taurus. The emotional work you’ve done has not gone unnoticed by the universe. There’s a quiet reward waiting for you, a sense of relief and closure that takes place on November 16.

The blessing you will receive shows up as kindness or a favor someone does for you out of nowhere. There's no lingering loneliness. In fact, you feel pretty happy just to be here. Healing arrives in simple ways, and you're able to open your heart to it and accept what's going on. You no longer need to fix everything. Life feels balanced again, and it's a good feeling.

2. Cancer

Sun trine Jupiter soothes the soul, and for you, that means the release of much pent-up tension. It's time to relax, Cancer. You’ve been holding on tightly, but now you can exhale. What once hurt no longer has power over you. Huzzah!

On November 16, the universe shows you that things are about to get very comfortable. This Sunday, something reminds you how loved and protected you truly are, and that warms your heart instead of breaking it. The gift here is emotional freedom. You’re no longer tied to the past by pain, and this has you feeling lucky enough to accept whatever comes your way. You can move forward without fear. That’s what true healing feels like.

3. Leo

Sun trine Jupiter opens your heart in a new way, Leo. You will realize that forgiveness, especially of yourself, is the key to your peace. Pride gives way to self-compassion, and that’s where the magic happens.

Forgiving yourself is definitely a tall ask, but it's also so gratifying once we take it on. On November 16, you’ll feel something dissolve, perhaps your own fear. The universe mirrors your courage back to you, showing that your strength has always been right there in your own vulnerability.

You no longer need to prove your worth, and that is the universe's gift to you. You can simply exist and be perfectly fine as is. The past loses its hold, and your light shines even brighter because of what you’ve endured.

4. Scorpio

Sun trine Jupiter brings you deep emotional release. You’ve faced shadows before, Scorpio, but this time you’re not fighting them; you’re befriending them. The healing comes through acceptance, not control.

On November 16, you’ll sense that something inside you has softened. A pain that once felt sharp now feels distant, like a storm that’s finally passed. You’ve reclaimed your peace, and you're not budging. Strength without struggle is your gift from the universe. You can trust the process of life again. You can go with the flow because the flow feels natural and meant to be. The power you hold now is profoundly wise.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.