Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 15: The Aquarius Moon Is Such A Relief

Sunday’s horoscopes are so refreshing. The Moon enters Aquarius on November 15 and it makes quite the entrance as it conjuncts Pluto in the same sign and trines Uranus in Gemini.

That’s a mouthful, but long story short, it’s good news for every zodiac sign. The Aquarius Moon makes people feel free and unbothered. Since both Aquarius and Gemini are air signs, expect people to act more out of logic than from emotion. You’re gonna have the mental energy to take in tons of info. Just do yourself (and your nervous system) a favor by not spending too much time in research rabbit holes. Get some fresh air!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for Sunday, November 15, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday’s horoscope is all about your friends, Aries. The Moon and Pluto meeting in your friendship zone on Sunday brings the kind of energy that makes it obvious if there’s anyone in your inner circle who hasn’t been acting like they have your best interest in mind.

Since the Aquarius Moon trines Uranus, the planet of disruption, in your communication zone on November 15, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if you decide to call this person out. But the trine is a positive aspect so you’re able to do it in a way that actually preserves this relationship.

Only you can decide how much access they have to you after this. Just remember that actions speak louder than words.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday’s astrology is perfect for making that big decision about your future. Retrograde season is over, which means you’ve thought about this long enough. Time to take action.

Lucky for you, the Moon and Pluto in your career zone mean you no without a doubt what has to happen next. If you’re still not convinced, Uranus (the planet of sudden change) in your money zone is also a sign that you’re about to make some money a bit differently than you’ve gotten used to.

Change is never easy, Taurus. But this is a change that you’re more than ready for. Don’t fight it!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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A Grand Trine between you and the Moon in Aquarius makes November 15 such a liberating day for you. This is true breakthrough energy, Gemini.

It’s one of those days when you don’t really have to force anything. Great things just sort of fall right into place. Opportunities and powerful people naturally gravitate toward you today. After this past retrograde season? It’s about time!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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People may not be able to see the transformation you’re going through on Sunday, but you’re gonna feel it. The Moon is aspecting Pluto and Uranus in two of the deepest areas of your life.

There’s likely some tough decisions you have to make today. Par for the course when you’re leveling up, Cancer. Thankfully, the heavy air energy on November 15 makes it a lot easier to do what you need to do. You got this!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Pay attention to who you meet on November 15. Sunday’s astrology is basically the universe conspiring to make you cross paths with someone who has the potential to be very key to your future.

This is not the day to stay inside on the couch, Leo. Get out there. Since the Moon trines Uranus from your friendships zone, pay close attention to any friends of friends you’re meeting for the first time. Don’t be shy!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday’s horoscope throws your usual weekend routine out the window. Let it happen, Virgo. The Moon and Pluto in your daily routines zone making a supportive aspect to Uranus in your career zone means you’re about to become a lot more efficient.

Usually a change in routine feels weird at first but this one’s about to make so much more sense to you. That’s how you know it’s right. Don’t overthink it!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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After a few weeks of mentally exhausting retrograde madness, Sunday’s horoscope is a huge relief. The Aquarius Moon conjuncts Pluto in your fun zone, which means a time is about to be had. Finally!

Uranus in Gemini is making you think more outside the box. Its trine to the Moon on November 15 adds a little extra oomph that inspires you to actually try something new instead of simply thinking about what could be. It’s a beautiful day, Libra!

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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The Moon and Pluto are affecting your private inner life on Sunday. Since the Aquarius Moon also trines Uranus, the planet of disruption, in your house of shared resources on November 15, you’re finally about to choose detachment over control.

Today’s heavy air energy is the last push you need to finally let go and move forward. Inner peace has arrived, Scorpio. I’m sure you’re happy to hear that after having Mercury retrograde in your sign for the last few weeks.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday’s horoscope wants you to get past small talk and into the real stuff with someone. This person is likely someone you thought you knew everything there is to know about because the Moon is trining Uranus in your close relationships zone.

The air energy makes you extra curious today, Sagittarius. Plus you have the Moon and Pluto in your communication zone, so it’ll be very easy to steer the conversation exactly where you want it to go. This relationship is about to get a whole lot deeper.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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November 15 is a day to get down to business, Capricorn. This past retrograde season threw you off your game a bit. The Moon conjunct Pluto in your money zone on Sunday gives you the motivation to get your finances back in order.

The Aquarius Moon’s trine to Uranus in your daily habits zone today makes it feel relatively effortless to plan and budget. Ah, yes. Working smarter, not harder!

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, there’s lots of energy in and around your zodiac sign right now. And it’s giving you LIFE!

The Moon joining Pluto in your sign on November 15 means you really couldn’t care less about what anyone else thinks about you today. And you’re acting like it too, because the Moon is trining Uranus in your joy zone.

You have a very powerful aura on Sunday. You do you, boo.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday’s astrology lifts whatever weight’s been on your shoulders right off. You’re about to realize why a certain situation had to end. The Moon conjunct Pluto in your subconscious zone makes you see that some things really are just out of your control.

Since the Moon trines Uranus in your home zone, spending some time alone with your thoughts brings you the much-needed aha moment. Finally, some closure.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.