3 Zodiac Signs Attract Big Success During The Aquarius Moon On November 15

Three zodiac signs start attracting major success on November 15. The Moon entering Aquarius on Sunday is the last little push towards big accomplishments.

While these astrological signs put in the work, they really didn't see this coming at all because this past retrograde season slowed things down. So today's a welcome surprise. It might feel like randomly stumbling into victory, but don't be fooled. This is hard-earned. Expect to be both shocked and delighted. These astrological signs are about to see that success was inevitable all along. After such a long road, it's what they deserve.

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1. Aries

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You really do believe in yourself, Aries. You know that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to. But a lot of the time, you take the path that others approve of anyway. Even though you believe in yourself, sometimes you don't trust yourself.

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However, with the Moon in Aquarius on Sunday, your individuality is shining bright. It has you trusting in your own intuition and just going for it. This is exactly what you've been missing.

It's also how success finds you, on your own terms. You didn't do what other people wanted, so this victory feels all the more sweet. It's authentic. When you are truly yourself, you're at your best.

2. Leo

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During the Aquarius Moon, you feel particularly strong about getting your point across. You believe that only you can do what you do the right way. That may sound egotistical, but it's actually just the truth, Leo.

You really are good at what you do, and that's OK to admit. You don't have to play it coy or pretend you don't know how skilled you are. That won't get you anywhere. In fact, on Sunday, it's your self-belief that attracts some serious success.

What's great is you don't see this as the end of the road. It's the opposite, actually. This success only prompts you to make more and more out of it. You know how to make the most of a good situation, and that's precisely what you're doing on Sunday.

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3. Aquarius

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It's your Moon, Aquarius, and you most certainly know what it feels like to do your best and be rewarded for it. You're not one to skimp by or give the bare minimum. At least, not when you care about something. Right now, you are all in, and when that's the case, success is the only plausible outcome.

When the Moon is in your sign, standing alone in your belief is exactly what attracts goodness and light to you. It's also how success comes to be on November 15. You're authentically yourself, and the universe is rewarding you for it. Don't compromise now.

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Just keep being you, because it's clearly working. On Sunday, you're able to gather around you as much positive energy as possible. Every part of your life, from romance to work, is attracting success. It's not just a good day, but the start of a really good era.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.