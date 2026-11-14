3 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On November 15, 2026

You've got mail! Three zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe on November 15, 2026. When Mars opposes the North Node we get the clarity and direction we've been missing.

On Sunday, we have the chance to really look at what we've done to get ourselves where we are right now. Did we make a mistake? Did we do the right thing? This deep dive isn't just for fun. It helps us see exactly what our next moves need to be. And with a little cosmic guidance, we're off to the races!

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1. Gemini

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There's no giving up now, Gemini. Mars opposite the North Node is way too strong an influence to ever let you flounder. So, if you thought you were stuck in a confused state, then think again. The universe has a message for you on Sunday, and it gives you the clarity you've been missing.

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Once you get this message, there's no going back. The universe is heavy-handed on November 15. It's not beating around the bush or talking in riddles. It tells you what you need to know to start moving forward.

The clarity you get on this day is seriously life-changing, and you're not gonna be lazy about it. You've got direction now, and very little can hold you back. Go for it! There's no time to waste.

2. Virgo

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When Mars opposes the North Node on Sunday, you can expect to experience a very healing change in your life. Don't fight it. You need to let it happen, Virgo. Healing energy is all around you, so let it work its magic.

Right now, the universe is telling you to stop being a martyr. You don't have to suffer to prove your point. It's OK. In fact, things are getting better for you all the time. Trust in this and relax. Don't sacrifice your happiness for no reason at all.

Yes, this is a strong transit, and it definitely comes with its tests. You're not fond of that part of the deal, but that doesn't mean you won't rise above it. You will. Trust yourself and trust in the universe. You've got this.

3. Capricorn

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On Sunday, the universe is telling you to lean on your own experience. You've gone through a lot, and that has given you clarity. But sometimes you need a little reminder of it. That's why the universe is sending you a message.

It took you a while to accept the fact that certain things in your life are just not going to change. But you know that now. On November 15, acceptance is what brings you both peace and a healthy outlook.

When Mars opposes the North Node, healing is the name of the game. You want to flow through life, not battle it, and Capricorn, this is your day. The universe helps you see the future as doable, rather than something to dread. Do not worry about a thing. Let yourself accept and flow. It's all yours now, and it's all good.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.