Success & Good Fortune Arrive For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Between Now & November 22

Success and good fortune start flowing in for three Chinese zodiac signs this week. From November 16 to 22, only Monday and Sunday are kinda tough but the rest of the week is pretty fortunate.

I recommend avoiding wasteful activities on Monday. Since it's a Danger Day, focusing on the non-negotiable things you have to do will produce the best results. From Tuesday through Saturday, money comes easily from work or getting paid what you're owed. On Sunday, you'll know what to remove from your routine that hurts your finances. These animal signs are building their future based on what they accomplish this week.

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1. Monkey

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Monkey, mark November 18 in your planner because Wednesday is your luckiest day this week. It's a Fire Monkey Day, so you're feeling extra motivated. If you've always wanted to start a little business, this is the day your ideas start to gel.

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You want to be very open to any celestial nudges that come to you this week, but specifically on this day because you are ready to take action, and you'll want to act super fast. You could get some money or be invited to do something that helps you earn some extra change. You'll be closing a deal or making a promise you fully intend to keep. You want to send out the email to the person you hope to work with in the future.

When it comes to being successful or getting what you hope to achieve done, be kinda narrow with your focus. It will be easy to get distracted on Monday, a Wood Horse Danger Day. You can think that doing something that seems simple enough will give you freedom, but later it feels like a time suck. I would strongly advise using a schedule and sticking to it. You'll be ready for a day off by Friday, so getting things done early this week gives you a chance to enjoy all you've accomplished.

2. Horse

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This week can feel like a short for you, and your actions can make or break your entire month. The bad news is that you'll have to face your shadow side. The good news is you win and get what you want if you play your cards right.

Monday is a Danger Day in your own sign. Since this is in Wood, you're working on something you likely started earlier in the month. You've heard that it's often darkest before the dawn, so expect to feel like you're not getting anywhere. You are. Don't get so anxious to reach a goal that you push too hard to get things done. You want to be wise and careful with anger or anything that makes you feel anxious. Just sayin'!

Tuesday is also a Wood Day, but this is the day when signs of success come. Wednesday can be the day to cash in your luck and truly experience success. The rest of the week is perfect for planning your future. What you disliked can be dismissed on Sunday, so you start the last week of November with a clean slate.

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3. Dog

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You are living for the weekend, Dog. The week of November 16 is a bit special for you since it seems like you're closing a project and making a very big impression on others. Monday sets the tone for what your week will be like. You might feel like you have to give up or quit, but don't. This is just a wake-up call to the cost of success, which makes your fortune super sweet when it arrives.

Likely, you'll see your results start coming through on Wednesday, either through money or perhaps permission to do something you want to do. You're feeling pretty optimistic by Thursday because you are much freer to accomplish your goals. Friday is the day to truly enjoy all you've accomplished.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.