Your Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, August 1: The Moon Aligns With Mercury

Your daily horoscope is here for August 1, 2026. The Moon in Pisces forms a trine with Mercury in Cancer on Saturday, making it much easier to say what's on your mind.

Pisces and Cancer are both water signs, so right now, your feelings naturally align with your words. With Mercury in retrograde much of July, it was difficult for you to find the words you were looking for. Now, however, it's effortless. Take advantage of this energy and have the conversations you've been putting off.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, August 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Don't hold back, Aries. There is something you've needed to say about your home or family situation. You haven't been able to find the right words, so you've just kept quiet. Yet, you can't find a resolution until you speak your mind.

When the Pisces Moon aligns with Mercury in Cancer on August 1, it becomes much easier to speak from your heart. You have the chance now to clear up old family issues that have lingered too long. As long as you are honest about your feelings, this will go smoothly.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Let your creativity flow, Taurus. All of the water energy on Saturday has you feeling inspired and artistic.

Pen that novel you've been thinking about or put paint to canvas. You can also use this energy to come up with creative solutions to problems in your life. Just don't get too caught up in practicality. Go with the flow and trust what feels right in your soul.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Trust your intuition, Gemini, especially when it comes to your career. You know what you want, deep down in your soul. But you may not want to acknowledge it just yet. It often seems more difficult to go after your desires than to stick to the status quo.

Still, on August 1, the Pisces Moon encourages you to trust your gut instincts. If you get the sense that your current career no longer aligns with your dreams or long-term goals, start looking elsewhere. Trust that you have this feeling for a reason.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Mercury is in your sign, Cancer, forming a trine with the Pisces Moon on Saturday. This is the perfect day to speak your dreams into existence.

You tend to keep your hopes and dreams to yourself. But on August 1, you are encouraged to say them out loud. The universe is listening, so don't be shy now. Speak from your heart, and you can manifest all you've ever wanted.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Let yourself be vulnerable, Leo. It's your season, and you're in the spotlight. All eyes are on you, so it's tempting to perform constantly. Yet, that isn't sustainable or healthy.

On August 1, when Mercury in Cancer trines the Pisces Moon, let down your mask. You don't have to keep a brave face on all the time, especially when you're in the presence of your loved ones. Being vulnerable deepens your connections and makes you even more resilient.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Venus is in your sign, and you're at your most magnetic right now. The combination of Venus in Virgo and the Moon-Mercury trine means Saturday is genuinely one of the better days for your relationships this month.

A friendship or romantic connection has felt out of synch lately. On August 1, you have an emotionally open conversation that allows you to understand each other better. Not only do you get back on the same page, but your relationship reaches new depths.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The water-sign energy on Saturday clears your mind and brings you a much-needed sense of calm, Libra. Of course, you want to make this last.

You love balance, so this is right up your alley. Embrace this peaceful energy and avoid any arguments. Set boundaries with anyone who tries to bring down your mood. This is also a good day to update your space and create a more calming environment.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Romance is on your mind, Scorpio. When the Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Cancer, you crave a deep connection and a more spiritual love.

As a water sign yourself, you know how to work with this energy. Speak from your heart and don't ignore your emotions. You have the chance on August 1 to bond with your partner in ways you never have before. If you are single, you may just meet your soulmate or twin flame.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Go with your gut, Sagittarius. On Saturday, your inner voice is very loud. Don't try to ignore it. As the Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Cancer, your intuition gets a massive boost.

What matters now is that you trust yourself. You are intelligent, and you know what the right decision is. So, don't second-guess yourself or start overthinking.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and discipline, you much prefer to focus on logic and facts. So, August 1 may feel a bit challenging for you, Capricorn.

Mercury in Cancer forms a trine with the Pisces Moon, encouraging you to focus on your feelings. You are known to suppress your emotions, but that is not an option on Saturday. This water-sign energy may feel overwhelming, but frankly, it's long overdue. You must process your emotions so you can improve all aspects of your life.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Don't let your emotions get the better of you, Aquarius, especially when it comes to your finances. When Mercury in Cancer trines the Pisces Moon on Saturday, your feelings are heightened. That's water energy for you.

You must be careful to avoid emotional spending. When you're really sad or stressed, it's tempting to click buy without thinking about the consequences. Stick to your budget and don't run through your savings now.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Moon is in your sign, Pisces, and it's trine Mercury, making it so easy to say what's on your mind and in your heart. Your communication just flows on Saturday without even a thought.

This especially benefits your romantic life. When it comes to your relationships, you are often difficult to read. Though you feel deeply and fall hard, it's not always obvious from the outside. Yet, on August 1, you are far more open. You say how you feel, and this helps you bond more deeply with your partner.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.