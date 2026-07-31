3 Zodiac Signs Start August On A Positive Note

Three zodiac signs are starting the month of August on a positive note. The Pisces Moon is bringing us the fresh start we need.

We're choosing to think positively and see August 1 as the start of a joyful, new era. That kind of thinking attracts the best vibes. Though everyone is impacted, these astrological signs are taking that positive energy and running with it. Have fun!

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

It's a new month, and you're choosing to see it as a new beginning, Gemini. While you may not think of yourself as a planner, you still can't help but feel this day sets the tone for the rest of the month. So, you make a conscious decision to walk into August with a positive mindset.

During the Pisces Moon, you're able to release some of your past baggage and whatever has been holding you back. That really makes all the difference. Before you know it, you'll be free enough to move forward onto new horizons.

So, essentially, this really is the beginning of something great for you. On August 1, the world is opening up, and it all feels fresh and so inviting. You've got hope and confidence. What could be better?

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

One thing you're really great at is leaving the past behind. You want to get on with your life in the present, and you know that's not possible if you're constantly ruminating on old memories. Sure, you may have your attachments, Virgo, but you're not going to let them hold you back. You are someone who aims for a goal and achieves it.

Advertisement

Yet, this is not the time to rush ahead, either. The Pisces Moon is here to slow you down. You want change, but you're not rushing it or acting impulsively.

All you know is that you have a goal in mind and a plan to achieve it. You also have a super positive attitude, which is arguably most important. You know where this is going, and you feel glad that you have the chance to start anew. August is going to be great!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

New day, new you, Capricorn! On August 1, you are going all in on that idea. You want this month to go exactly as planned. Of course, that's not entirely within your control, but you are still walking into this month with your head held high.

Cosmically, nothing is going on to break your stride. The Pisces Moon is in the sky, helping you see things in perspective. On Saturday, you're not reaching for the impossible. Your dreams may be big, but they're also achievable.

You are starting the month out on a positive note, and you intend to make the good vibes last. You've learned from the past that having a great attitude really does the trick. So you are thinking positively and refusing to let anyone dim your shine.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.