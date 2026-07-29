3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Financial Success In August 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting some major financial success throughout August 2026, a month that helps you to focus on finding yourself.

August begins with Mercury in its post-shadow phase, which ends on the 6th. Take your time with financial decisions and double-check any agreements before signing. Eclipses are known for surprising events and unexpected opportunities. Since the first happens in Leo, practice courage. The second eclipse happens in Pisces, so know when to let go.

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Then the eclipses enter Leo and Aquarius so you are urged to step away from conventional measures of success to lean into what's authentic for you. Be willing to honor your dreams, knowing if it feels right for you, then that’s all the success you need.

1. Virgo

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For you, Virgo, success is found in who you choose to partner with. Venus enters Libra on August 6, where it remains through September 10. However, this is also part of an upcoming Venus retrograde, so it actually reenters Libra on October 25. It’s crucial to practice greater patience in business and financial dealings, but it will all pay off.

With Venus in Libra, your financial success comes through partnerships. You'll experience new collaborations and improved team investments of time and resources. These developments could apply to both your personal and professional life. Be open to where it feels like you’re personally being directed. This first phase of Venus in Libra is about setting everything in motion and bringing up the opportunities that you need.

The second phase during its retrograde helps you finalize any agreements and begin to see your financial success materialize. Venus is in Libra through December 4, so this period is crucial for making sure you’re choosing the right partnerships for your success.

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2. Gemini

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You need more than just financial wealth, Gemini. August brings an important reminder about who and what is truly important to you and your life. On August 11, Mars moves into Cancer while on August 12, Ceres also shifts into this water sign. Ceres rules harvest and personal growth.

This brings the themes of not just seeking financial wealth, but also those people that bring abundance to your life and make everything else you do worth it. You can’t separate your financial standing from your personal life at this time, so be sure that you’re taking in the whole picture.

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Mars helps to increase your ambition, making this a perfect time to launch a new business, take on a new investment partner, or reflect on how you can better manage your money. However, Ceres reminds you that stability isn’t only found through wealth but in your personal relationships. Whether this is about helping you find better balance and reminding you why wealth matters to you, you are being guided to see beyond the numbers into what truly creates a life of value.

3. Pisces

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Lean into opportunities to redefine financial success, Pisces. On August 14, asteroid Pallas retrogrades in Aries, followed by Vesta retrograde in this fire sign on August 25. Vesta rules the home, and Pallas rules creativity.

What makes this time rare is that these asteroids are joining Neptune and Saturn already retrograde in Aries. You are on a path of creating true financial stability. This is about building a lasting legacy for you and those you care about, but you have to be willing to define what success means for you rather than checking boxes for how others define it.

This period has you going over your current financial standing and budget. You better understand and value your own sense of self-worth, which also means you won’t be giving yourself or your talents away for less than you deserve. Try to take your time with this energy, for whatever hoops you have to jump through will be worth it because you can finally stand on your own two feet. You can see yourself living the life of your dreams knowing that you no longer need to worry about money.

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Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.