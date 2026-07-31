3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now To August 9

The week of August 3 - 9, 2026, brings incredible wealth and success to three Chinese animal signs. The month changes pillars on the 6th, going from Wood to Fire. There are also two back-to-back Initiate Days and one Full Day.

This week brings a personal-feeling day to three animal signs, boosting confidence and giving them a lot of energy. The week opens with a Full Day on August 3, which is busy, busy, busy. This is the best day for making deals, entering conversations about money, and investing in activities that create success.

Advertisement

On August 6 and 7, it's time to take action. Follow the game plan you've set for yourself without worrying if you do it perfectly. The point isn't perfection when it comes to generating wealth. Instead, you just want to show up. When these three animal signs do, success follows.

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You attract wealth and success by starting a certain project that you've had on your mind for quite some time. On August 6, the energy is in your sign in the element of Water. Your intuition is heightened, and you have quite a bit of confidence in what you're about to do.

You may get some support from a Monkey or a Dragon animal sign. Their advice proves to be very appropriate for your needs. The timing is right for you to generate much success. Money comes and flows to you easily when you stay consistent in your work.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On August 7, you generate wealth and success by working on a situation that's already in progress. You may still experience a few obstacles, but staying true to your stubborn nature will help you to push through. A friend or coworker, likely a Sheep or Goat, may be a little bit argumentative about what you plan to do.

Listen intently to what they say because their input could actually put you in a good direction. Individuals who come across as enemies will teach you everything you need to know. Learning from them can give you an edge where you need to put in extra effort to generate the wealth and success.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your best day to generate wealth and success arrives at the top of the week. August 3 brings energy in your sign, and it emphasizes recognizing your prior successes. While it may seem counterintuitive for you to generate future luck by honoring past luck, it's actually a great way to bring attention to what you do. You could make a post on social media talking about a milestone or what you've overcome.

You could drop a mention about a prior project to a boss or coworker, and it leads to future conversations and a leadership role before the week is over. Sharing your wins gets you more than pats on the back right now. It shows what you can do and what you're capable of for those who are interested in working with you.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.