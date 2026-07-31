3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On Saturday, August 1

On August 1, 2026, three zodiac signs are experiencing hope they haven't felt in a while. When we get the opportunity to celebrate a new month, we're not just happy to start anew; we're grateful to be here, alive and well.

During Jupiter direct, very few of us feel otherwise. This is a great time to release any and all doubts that have kept us falling behind. Hope feels real on Saturday, so act on that feeling and start planning big things. Since we're in the right mindset for greatness, why not go for it?

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1. Gemini

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When you get in one of these moods, Gemini, there really is no stopping you. You see exactly where you want to go in your mind, and you start to set up the details. You're aiming for gold and willing to do anything in your power to get there.

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Hope is driving you right now, and you are, by no means, going to let this good feeling fade away. And with Jupiter direct doing the cosmic vibing, you feel nothing but ecstatic on Saturday. There is a positive energy surrounding you, and you intend to make the most of it.

What's interesting is that the universe seems to be responding to your awesome attitude by sending you signs of hope that get you on your way. There's no stopping now. Full speed ahead!

2. Scorpio

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Out with the old and in with the new! During Jupiter direct, there is no other option. On Saturday, it's your turn to shine, Scorpio, and you know it. You've got a new month to pour your hope into, and you intend to make something great out of it.

You have big dreams to make come true, and with the force of Jupiter at your back, you can't go wrong. You're in your power now, and it feels like home. You are full of hope, and no one can take that away from you. Sure, they can try, but you won't let them.

The signs are everywhere, and all you see before you are green lights that beckon you forth. You're going to create something amazing out of this month. Get to it!

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3. Pisces

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Whenever there's a positive transit like Jupiter direct in the sky, you can't help but feel hopeful. It's as if, suddenly, the skies clear up for you and you can see what lies before you. It's all intensely positive.

Not only are you hopeful at this time, but you're also filled with enthusiasm. You are going to accomplish something great, and you know it. Frankly, Jupiter direct would have it no other way. This planet's expansive energy is pushing you forward.

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In your special Pisces way, you make the most of this energy with style and talent. You've always been an original, and now that hope is alive in your heart, you're basically unstoppable. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.