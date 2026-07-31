Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For August 3 - 9 — Venus Enters Libra

According to weekly horoscopes for August 3 to 9, 2026, it's a week focused on improving your self-worth. The Aries Moon at the start of the week encourages us not to settle for less than we deserve.

The Taurus Moon on the 4th shows us why we must practice self-love and put effort into expanding our talents. On the 7th, the Gemini Moon makes it easy to connect with others, and when it aligns with Uranus, we have some real breakthroughs. After that, the Cancer Moon on the 9th helps us get in touch with our emotions. With Venus now in Libra, we are experiencing love in a transformative way.

Weekly horoscopes for August 3 - 9, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This is a week full of changes, Aries. But you have the chance to take back some control with the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, making a trine to Jupiter. Do not lose sight of your goals and be sure to stand up for what you believe in. This is easier now, as Leo season makes you feel brave.

The Taurus Moon on Wednesday has you analyzing your value system. At the same time, this energy makes it easier to reconnect with friends and catch up now that Mercury is direct. Socializing continues to be a theme during the Gemini lunation, showing you how to have fun with others and take on the role of mentor for those you care about.

The Moon in Cancer on Sunday encourages you to prioritize rest. Take time to recharge and prepare for the upcoming week.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Under the Aries Moon at the start of the week, you are preparing for battle, Taurus. Tap into your inner strength and trust that you can face any challenges thrown your way.

On Wednesday, the Moon in your sign has you showing up for yourself and discovering your talents. This lunation makes you feel self-assured. With Jupiter in Leo, you are seeing your gifts and understanding what makes you special.

When the Moon makes a challenging aspect to Pluto, you are contemplating your next moves. Don't be afraid to revise your plans, especially when the Gemini Moon brings you some new ideas. The Cancer Moon at the end of the week makes connecting with your emotions feel healing. It's time to release anything that is holding you back.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week, you are driven to succeed, Gemini. The Aries Moon helps you believe in yourself more than ever before. Yet, you don't need to rush ahead. Slow and steady will win this race, so take time to contemplate the moves you want to make in the long run.

When the Moon is in Taurus, your focus turns to your career goals. Consider starting a new course or visiting the library to borrow a few books and improve your skills. However, this is also a period for romance as Venus enters Libra later this week. Past relationships may reappear, or you could meet someone new if you’re single.

The Moon in your sign on Friday encourages you to prioritize self-care and love, as you begin to appreciate your talents. Embrace the new ideas that the Cancer Moon brings. This lunation is showing you what you have been trying to figure out since Mercury was retrograde.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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At the start of the week, the Aries Moon is teaching you how to communicate more efficiently. This is a valuable lesson, especially if you are in a leadership position. It makes it easier for people to respect you and trust your guidance. This lunation also shows you how to be more patient and listen to others, even with Saturn adding more responsibilities and pressure.

The Moon in Taurus makes it easy to lend a helping hand and show up for friends, even as you wear many hats. When the Moon is in Gemini, take your time getting through your to-do list and make sure to review your work carefully.

The Moon in your sign towards the end of the week feels like a breath of fresh air. It allows you to relax and be there for yourself. That's exactly what you need after a very busy week.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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It's your season, Leo, and you're in the spotlight. The Aries Moon makes you stand out even more. Those in your orbit can't help but acknowledge your radiance. You believe in yourself, even with Pluto still making you doubtful.

Jupiter in your sign also makes this a romantic time, helping you incorporate more love into your life. When the Moon is in Taurus, your peers and mentors applaud your work as your professional ambitions continue to skyrocket.

The Gemini Moon encourages you to embrace your artistic side and meet with your muses. Expect to have new inspiration as Venus also enters Libra this week, boosting your creative energy. When the Moon is in Cancer, your imaginative side is a lot more vivid.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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The Aries Moon is teaching you how to trust yourself and silence your inner critic. The Moon in Taurus then helps you take back control and unlock a hidden treasure trove of new ideas.

Leo season is pushing us all to begin the planning stage. You may be inspired to learn something new or even go back to school. This week, it's easier to put in the work, since you are more diligent and focused. You can thank Mars in Gemini for that, as this transit grants you motivation and drive. When the Moon joins Mars in this fire sign, all eyes are on you, Virgo.

Things begin to feel a lot more thrilling with the Moon in Cancer at the end of the week. Put yourself out there and make new connections.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Relationship energy is strong as the Moon in Aries pushes you to be there for your loved ones. If you are single, this lunation helps you see what you are seeking in a partner and what you are not willing to tolerate.

If you are in a relationship, Saturn has already begun to show you the truth of your connection, good or bad. With the Moon in Taurus, it is easier to have the difficult conversations you may have been avoiding with your partner.

Once the Moon is in Gemini, travel is appealing. However, if a trip is not in the cards, you can read and explore the worlds you want to venture to from the comfort of your own home. The Cancer Moon then shows you how to be a better leader, and with Venus in your sign, your diplomatic energy radiates.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Magic is in the air, with the Aries Moon helping you take control and not let the past define you. This is a week for you to evolve, as Jupiter and Pluto continue to be power players.

The Moon in Taurus shows you how to be more understanding, as Mercury in Cancer continues its journey. Work through any misunderstandings the retrograde may have brought and prepare to close out those pending chapters. Reconciliations are possible if you want them.

When the Moon is in Gemini, acknowledge your power and begin to believe in yourself. The Moon receives support from Venus in Libra, guiding you through this road to greater confidence. When the Moon is in Cancer, your focus turns toward the future.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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It's time to start trusting your ideas, Sagittarius, and the Aries Moon can help with that. If you've been in a creative slump, this lunation is going to drag you out of it.

Don’t be afraid to learn from the past and revisit any old mistakes, because this energy reminds you that practice makes perfect. When the Moon is in Taurus, the changes you have endured are more evident. Yet, you also see just how much you've grown.

Take it easy and don’t rush the process, as Uranus assures you to stay put. Reach out to mentors during the Gemini Moon, especially if your work life has begun to shift or if you need more clarity. When the Moon is in Cancer, you feel more grounded and focused on self-care.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Home is a dominant theme during the Aries Moon, and you might get the urge to reach out to siblings or old friends. When the Moon is in Taurus, you are encouraged to be vulnerable, especially in your romantic relationship. This week, Pluto is bringing you closer to your partner.

The Gemini Moon helps you break through any creative blockages. Venus enters Libra this week, changing your professional goals for the future. Take a moment to reflect on what you want long term.

The Moon in Cancer helps you receive the care and nourishment you need from those in your life. Yet, you must be forthcoming with your needs to your partner and friends. This is a period for transparency and honesty.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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It's time to socialize, Aquarius. The Aries Moon encourages you to take part in your community. Join a club and put yourself out there.

When the Taurus Moon squares off with Pluto, your family bonds are tested. Keep calm and get ready to talk things through and clear up any misunderstandings. Mid-week, love is on your mind, with Venus in Libra and the Moon in Gemini. Be honest with your feelings.

Towards the end of the week, the Moon in Cancer shows you what you need to do to climb to the top. This is an ambitious period, with Mars in Gemini boosting your drive.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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While you may be pushed to slow down during this Leo season, the Aries energy at the start of the week has you focused on success. This is a period to build alliances in your career. Get to networking, Pisces!

Once the Moon is in Taurus, your focus turns to creative endeavors. You are braver during this period, so don't be afraid to think outside the box and present your projects to others.

The Gemini Moon brings a transformative and enlightening energy, especially as it joins forces with Mars and Uranus. New experiences and connections are in the works. This is an electrifying time to expand on your horizons. Spend time with friends and start a new hobby. With the Moon in Cancer, you see the beauty in everything you do.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.