Life Genuinely Gets Better For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Saturday, August 1

On August 1, 2026, the lives of four Chinese zodiac signs get so much better. Saturday is a Fire Sheep Establish Day during a Wood Sheep Month and Fire Horse Year.

It's finally the time to take risks and be bold! You want to live your life to the fullest, so don't hold back. Establish Days are moments in time where you can make your mark in the world. These animal signs turn things around by end of day! Yay.

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1. Goat

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Goat, you start something new that you have always wanted to do. It's been a long time since you believed in yourself, but something changes inside your heart that causes you to connect with your faith on Saturday. You have so much anxiety about what the future holds that you can't stay stuck worrying. You push that aside and focus on a vision that you have for your future.

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You sense the energy around you is positive, and you decide to take a leap of faith. Whether it be traveling or starting a new course of study, you don't compromise on what you want. Life genuinely gets better for you because you set aside self-doubt and know that the universe is watching over you. There's nothing for you to fear.

2. Monkey

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You take your health more seriously, and that is what helps life get genuinely better for you on August 1. You know that small changes can make a huge difference. Truth be told, you've not felt as good as you could. With a little patience and some shifts in how you think, you make strides. You forgive yourself for not doing it sooner and accept steady progress as a sign of positive things to come.

You know you have support from family and friends, even if they sometimes attempt to go off your game plan. Instead, you listen to your true feelings. Don't let anyone stop you from doing what you know is best for you.

3. Horse

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There's something peaceful about today, and everything is about to fall into place for you. Life generally gets better for you on Saturday because someone who has not been very nice to you lately wants to talk.

When you open the door to a conversation, they make a peace offering. You didn't expect them to act kindly, but the sweetness of closing the door on what has been hurting your heart is absolutely wonderful. You take the entire experience as something to learn from. You let things go rather than holding onto a grudge.

4. Dog

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Your friendship gets restored in a way that you thought it never would again. You recognize that people are busy and have lives, but you've really wanted to spend some quality time with a person you love. You want them to be there for you like you are always for them. Just to have the lines of communication open would mean the world to you. Instead, things have kind of fallen to the wayside.

You're left on read a lot more than usual. It's left you pretty sad, like you've lost one of your best friends. On Saturday, August 1, you pour out your feelings, and they open up about what's going on. They weren't being distant on purpose; they were going through some stuff. Things work out and your closeness returns. You get your friendship back, Dog!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written horoscopes for the last 10 years.