4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck All Month In August 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck the entire month of August. A major time for growth and change is here. Don't be surprised if you take a leap of faith before the month is over.

August starts with Leo turning up the volume on everything that makes you feel most like yourself. Leo invites you to be bolder and more unapologetic about what you actually want. You finally have the confidence to take the reins on your life, and doing so brings you a whole bunch of opportunities.

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Then, the eclipses arrive with zero subtlety. The Leo solar eclipse on August 12 kicks open a new door to the parts of life that make you feel genuinely happy. The Pisces lunar eclipse on August 28 brings a much-needed sense of relief. This is an emotional and spiritual turning point, giving you closure on something you've been carrying around for awhile.

On August 23, Virgo takes over and encourages you to get your hands dirty. It's time to fix what isn't working for you and rethink your routines. After a lot of big feelings and plot twists during Leo season, Virgo season helps you sort through everything so you can move forward.

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1. Leo

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Jupiter transits through your sign for the second full month this year. Lucky you, Leo! As Jupiter is the planet of fortune and gain, your life should significantly improve through the abundance you will attract.

Mercury also passes through Leo from August 9 - 26. Your communication will be more effective, so it's the perfect time to buckle down and have difficult conversations. If you need to resolve a conflict or make a risky request, you'll find the right words more easily.

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On August 6, Venus enters Libra, which is your third solar house. This harmonious placement is defined by charm, romance, and beauty. Expect your social life to get a boost because others can't resist your radiance.

Mars remains in Gemini until the 10th. This is the part of your chart that rules groups and communities, so you're bound to have luck with networking and meeting new people. Don't be afraid to put yourself out there! After this, Mars moves into your twelfth house, giving you a short period to reflect on what your next chapter might look like.

Three of the most powerful outer planets are in sync with you this month. Saturn and Neptune in Aries trine your Sun, and Uranus in Gemini sextiles your Sun. These are major influences for long-term growth and planning.

The solar eclipse on August 12 falls in your sign, giving you a jumpstart for the next 90 days. Since it's your Birthday New Moon as well, you get a natural reset point. Take some time to consider your goals and what you can do this month to help you make progress towards achieving them. August is destined to bring you the abundance and luck you've been hoping for!

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2. Libra

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Venus enters your sign on August 6 and remains here until September 10. When Venus is in your personal sign, you tend to look and feel your best. People are guaranteed to pay more attention to you, so be confident in yourself, Libra!

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The Leo Sun transits your eleventh house until the 23rd. Success is yours for the taking during this time. If you've been working on something behind the scenes in your professional life or building up a side hustle, it could bring you abundance in the form of some extra cash.

Mars continues to transit your ninth house in Gemini until the 12th, which is one of your most highly compatible signs. You get a bit of wanderlust that can only be satisfied by taking a trip or exploring around your town. Who knows, you are lucky enough to meet a new friend or potential romantic partner along the way!

Pluto and Uranus are in alignment with your sign this month. Pluto trines your Sun from the fifth house of love, friends, and entertainment, and Uranus trines your Sun from your ninth house, increasing opportunities for travel and learning. This combination makes August an incredibly lucky and abundant month for you.

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3. Gemini

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Luck will be front and center this month for you, Gemini, with Jupiter transiting your third house. This is the place in your chart that concerns big ideas, so it's totally possible that you could brainstorm a new passion project or find a solution to an ongoing problem. Jot down all of your thoughts, even if they don't seem like much at first.

From August 9 - 25, Mercury joins the Sun in your third house, and you become a bit of a social butterfly. All you want to do is talk, talk, talk, and your loved ones are happy to oblige. They just want to spend some quality time with you. The New Moon solar eclipse also falls in Leo on August 3, potentially bringing something unexpected or surprising in your immediate family.

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When Mercury leaves Leo on August 25, it enters Virgo or your fourth house. This is the area that affects your domestic life, including your home. You feel the urge to refresh your space or do some interior decorating. Perhaps you could try rearranging your furniture using Feng Shui to improve the flow of energy in your space.

Mars continues its transit through your first house of self until August 11. You're bolder, and you experience a noticeable increase in your drive and energy. When Mars finally leaves Gemini for Cancer, it moves into your second house of money. Raising your income and amping up your self-esteem could be the result of Mars in this house for the rest of the month. If you've been hoping for a promotion, this could be the time!

Saturn and Neptune sextile the Sun from your eleventh house of groups and the collective. Uranus in Gemini transits through your sign, bringing new opportunities to make changes in your life if you have found the old ways boring. Pluto in Aquarius trines your Sun from the ninth house of travel, education, and worldview. All of this is setting you up to receive lots of abundance and luck in August!

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4. Aquarius

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In August, Jupiter transits your seventh house of partners. Your luck comes through others; this could be through a personal relationship, a business partnership, or some other type of mutual alliance. Listen to what those around you have to say, because you might find use for it later on.

Your seventh house sees a lot of action this month. The Sun transits through until August 23, highlighting those who bring you abundance on a regular basis. Between the 9th and the 25th, Mercury shines a light on communication, and the August 12 New Moon solar eclipse in Leo falls in this house as well. The eclipse can bring a significant shift to a personal relationship in your life, but it doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing. You may decide to take things to the next level or explore moving in together.

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When the Sun leaves Leo for Virgo on the 23rd, it enters your eighth house. As the house of transformation, you notice a change in how you see the world around you. This energy is grounded, and you think about things in a more practical and realistic way. You'd benefit from making decisions with such a clear head during this time.

Venus moves into compatible Libra on August 6, where it stays for the rest of the month. As it's in your ninth house of travel and education, your inquisitiveness will increase. You deal with people from other countries, which excites you! You love learning about other cultures and the different ways people live.

Mars continues its transit through your fifth house of love through the 10th, giving you 10 more lucky days to meet that special someone if you're single! If not, you'll still enjoy some fun and entertainment with your partner. Try to get a few date nights out or cozy nights in together on the schedule. It will only bring you closer.

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When Mars leaves Gemini for Cancer, it enters your sixth house of work and health. Your focus will shift towards taking better care of yourself and updating your routines. This is the ideal time to begin a diet or start a new workout plan. You can't go wrong in August, especially when it comes to luck and abundance.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.