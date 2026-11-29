The Moon enters Virgo on November 30, 2026, meeting Mars in the same zodiac sign. This is just the kind of productive energy we need to start the week!

Moon conjunct Mars in Virgo is a mentally refreshing transit. It motivates people to get organized and knock out the more tedious things that usually make them procrastinate. As professional astrologers Ophira & Tali Edut explained, Virgo's rather meticulous. Do your best to "channel that energy into tasks that need precision" so you don't "nitpick yourself into a spiral."

Here's your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, November 30, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's horoscope wants you to get back to business. Don't worry, Aries. Mars in Virgo, your work zone, motivates you to lock in. Having the Moon in Virgo at the same time means there's no way you'll talk yourself out of getting things done on November 30.

Since Mars is your ruling planet, its energy in Virgo could easily make you feel restless. Stay away from distractions! Let yourself get into flow state.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's astrology motivates you by changing your mindset. The Virgo Moon conjunct Mars trines your Sun in your creativity and hobbies zone makes you look forward to doing something you felt obligated to do before.

Virgo's perfectionistic. So just remember to let yourself actually enjoy the process, Taurus. That's usually the most fulfilling part anyway!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Having both the Moon and Mars in Virgo, your home zone, can make it tough to relax at home. You're more likely to notice anything that's out of place or need to be cleaned.

That's actually a good thing. You'd be surprised by how much clutter can affect your whole mood!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's astrology makes you so efficient. No wasted time on November 30 because both the Moon and Mars in Virgo, your mental energy zone, gives you lots of mental energy.

One thing you'll need to do on Monday is watch your tone, Cancer. Virgo's known for being quite critical. So much of this energy in your communication house can make you sound short with people. Even if you don't mean it that way.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, get ready for some holiday magic to wear off on Monday. The Moon leaves your sign to enter Virgo, your income zone. Conjuncts Mars, you're a lot more practical on November 30.

And look at that! This actually comes just in time for Cyber Monday. If you don't really need something, this conjunction is the best energy to stop spending impulsively.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You're the star of the show on November 30, Virgo! Having both the Moon and Mars in your zodiac sign gives you so much focus and physical energy.

Just remember, not everyone is as on point as you are today. Give people a chance to catch up!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's horoscope wants you to be nice to yourself! On November 30, Mars and the Moon conjunct in Virgo, your zone of deep thougt.Since Virgo's picky, this energy makes it one of those days when you randomly start thinking about old embarrassing moments.

It wouldn't be surprisising if you felt less social than usual. Don't force yourself to be a social butterfly if that's the case.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's astrology is quite rewarding for you, Scorpio. Get ready to feel the love! The Moon enters Virgo and conjuncts Mars in your friendships zone on November 30.

This energy makes people excited to be there for you. Let them! It's all genuine today.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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On November 30, the Virgo Moon conjunct Mars in your career zone gives you a stronger work ethic. You're able to get things done. And get them done well.

Since Virgo's an earth sign, you're ambitious but also realistic. You're usually lucky when it comes to this kind of stuff but with Virgo's energy behind you, now you have the strategy to back it up!

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You're on to something, Capricorn. November 30 is a good day to start planning out how to make it work. The Virgo Moon conjunct Mars in Virgo, your big goals helps you figure things out to the very last detail.

If someone has constructive criticism for you, take it! Virgo's energy is making everyone detail-oriented in a different way on Monday. Chances are this person's not steering you wrong.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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One great thing about the Moon and Mars in Virgo, your zone of deep thought, at the same time on November 30 is that it makes you more aware of your feelings. But you're also likely to think about them more than actually feel them.

Rome wasn't built in a day, Aquarius! Self-awareness is good but don't overthink it today.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, Monday's horoscope comes with a little reminder of other people's boundaries. Both the Moon and Mars in Virgo, your relationship house, makes you so excited to be around certain people.

It's also more likely to upset you. You might take people being busy the wrong way. Just something to think about!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.