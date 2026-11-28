The Page of Wands and the reversed Four of Cups appeared for this week’s tarot horoscope. This means that between November 30 to December 6, 2026, if you feel like you’re going the wrong way, you might actually be right.

This is a week to put down what is not yours to hold or carry. Turn away from what no longer serves you. Learn the difference between a divine sign to keep going and a divine warning to change course. Those are the lessons that Tuesday’s Third Quarter Virgo Moon wants to teach, but Venus’s return to Scorpio energy is why it feels so intense. Details matter, but awareness of what is influencing your perspective matters more.

Here's your weekly tarot horoscope for November 30 to December 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week’s tarot cards for Aries: Ten of Wands and reversed Six of Wands

You’ve received extra responsibility, Aries. You feel it this week, too. This doesn’t stop you from stepping up, but you may trip yourself up by getting caught up in need recognition.

This isn't the time for that. First thing's first. Starting the week with Monday’s Waning Gibbous Moon is why you feel pressure. As it moves through both Leo and Virgo, not only does it turn up the heat, but you’re not the only one in the kitchen.

Do your part now. Acknowledgement comes later.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week’s tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles reversed

Last week was about realignment for you, Taurus. This week is about action, which in your case involves self-care.

This card is the universe's way of telling you that you did not come this far only to exhaust yourself to the point that you can’t reap the benefits. The grueling work is done. There are no more sleepless nights for you. You have nothing left to prove.

Between now and December 6, channel Anna Nalick and “breathe.” Trust that the adjustments you’ve made were the right ones and step confidently into a new chapter.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week’s tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups reversed

Okay, Gemini. You’ve received more than enough warnings that you’re not paying attention to.

So, this week, the universe is giving you a wake-up call to get out of your own way. Discovering that life flows more easily when you stop resisting and let it lead you is one of your greatest lessons this week.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Wands reversed

You’re frustrated. I get it. But you’re also creating your own chaos. Why?

You know what you’re supposed to do, Cancer. Tuesday’s Third Quarter Virgo Moon doesn’t just tell you what to leave behind. It reminds you that you already know. Now, all you have to do is act.

But there’s some hesitation on your part. Expect Venus’s return to Scorpio to push you to be honest with yourself. When you address that, things move more smoothly.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week’s tarot cards for Leo: Seven of Pentacles reversed and Chariot

You don’t know whether you’re coming or going, Leo. The way to find out is to keep moving this week.

This confuses you. But the fact that you’ve gone too far to turn back and can’t remember where you’ve started makes it easier.

Do you have questions? Sure. But your feet are on fire. While standing still means you may burn up, running with it can teach you to embrace the fire.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Virgo: Judgement

You know there’s more. You’re not wrong. Embrace your higher calling this week, Virgo. As Helen said in the OmegaXL commercial, “it’s good for you.”

Indeed, you don’t know where you’re going until you understand where you’ve been. But November’s breakthroughs have prepared you for December’s new phase of greater self-expression and spiritual alignment.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week’s tarot card for Libra: Lovers

Get ready to channel Rihanna and find love in a hopeless place. Like the Heavy D song in Hitch, you may find love and wonder what to do with it.

But the Lovers card isn’t just about love for you this week, Libra. It’s about value and alignment. Under the influence of the Third Quarter Virgo Moon and Venus reentering Scorpio, this week’s greatest lesson is learning where your energy belongs.

Once you release what no longer serves your highest good, you create space for the relationships and passions that do.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week’s tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles reversed

It’s true, you can’t know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been. But after a week of realignment, this week asks you to stop looking back and start looking forward.

November was a month of breakthroughs that gave way for December to be a month of trusting the process. After all, you got the party started. Now, have the patience to see it through.

You’ve gone too far to go back. You’ve outgrown too much to shrink. The past is gone. Like Jennifer Lopez, this is you now.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week’s tarot card for Sagittarius: Hanged Man reversed

Why resist what’s good for you? Why not take the chance and go for it? This is your day-to-day mindset. So, what’s so different about this week? You’re facing fear.

You may be known for your bravery, but in some circles, you’re also known for your avoidance. This week’s energy doesn’t allow that, and you didn’t see it coming.

When you sidestepped or turned a blind eye to this before, you didn’t know you would re-encounter it, let alone be shown that you had to address it to move forward. Take a deep breath, Sagittarius. And as you usually do, go for it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week’s tarot cards for Capricorn: King of Swords reversed and Eight of Cups

Something isn’t right. You want to correct it before it goes left, or worse, in the wrong direction. But as Missy Elliott rapped, is it worth it? Are you able to flip it and reverse it, or is this not your problem?

The energy of Tuesday’s Third Quarter Virgo Moon will answer that question for you. After all, this week isn’t just about knowing what’s for you and what isn’t.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week’s tarot cards for Aquarius: Four of Cups and Three of Swords reversed

As Michaelangelo said in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, “Please, a moment to reflect.” That’s what Monday’s Moon asks you to do before you make any sudden movements.

Yes, this seems like a great idea. But you need to pause and think about how to approach it so you get it right the first time and don’t have to redo it later.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week’s tarot card for Pisces: Knight of Swords reversed

You’re a little restless, Pisces. What else is new? The difference is that your restlessness isn't random this week. It's also not the problem. But it is pointing toward what you've been avoiding.

The reversed Knight of Swords says that this isn't the time to charge ahead. It's time to slow down. Instead of asking what's next, ask what’s missing. The root of the problem is there.

Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.