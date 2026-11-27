The weekly horoscopes for November 30 to December 6, 2026 are centered on relationships and how we communicate with the people around us. The Moon in Virgo improves our connections while also making us more transparent.

Early in the week, the Moon in Libra pushes us to finally set some boundaries. Venus enters Scorpio on December 4. It's the same day the Moon enters this sign which means we're about to put into practice what we learned during the recent Venus retrograde. Here we go!

Here's your weekly horoscope for November 30 to December 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Procrastinating's gonna be a bit harder during the Virgo Moon on Monday, especially since it joins ambitious Mars in the same sign. Getting back on track is a lot simpler as you connect with your ruling planet, Aries.

Your social battery gets recharged by the Libra Moon, so the first half of the week is a good time to develop a deeper bond with your romantic partner if you have one. The Moon and Venus both entering Scorpio on Friday puts this relationship on a new path.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Past romantic connections reflect the dynamic of the week, Taurus. Monday's Virgo Moon gives you the courage to be more honest about what you want to achieve or see moving forward.

Giving yourself more time and structure with your to-do list is finally possible with the Moon in Libra during the first half of the week.

A new outlook on love comes with the Scorpio Moon on Friday as past mistakes are reviewed. A fresh philosophy develops with Venus back in this sign on the same day.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's Moon in Virgo makes you action-oriented, Gemini. It awakens your creative energy which continues during the Libra Moon.

New ideas bring you more comfort and healing this week. Home is likely the place you'll want to explore these creative outlets since that's where you'll get more inspiration.

At the end of the week, the Scorpio Moon makes it easier to focus on self-care as you learn to be more patient with yourself.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, some of your oldest relationships go through a healing era this week.

The Virgo Moon on Monday makes you more cognizant of the changes you need to make in order to attract a love that is worthy. If you're in a romantic relationship already, you'll see things start changing for the better with Venus finally direct.

The Moon is in Libra from Tuesday until Friday, a good time for checking in on friends and family.

Get ready to develop more self confidence during the Scorpio Moon at the end of the week. It helps you build up your courage and craft your new path.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's Moon in Virgo helps you make practical choices regarding finances. Although there might be some temptation with splurging, you might surprise yourself by how cautious you'll be with your money moving forward.

The Moon is in Libra for most of the week, Leo, which make it easier to express yourself as you become more comfortable taking the lead.

Diving into the past is likely with both the Moon and Venus in Scorpio this weekend, when it's a good idea to incorporate some extra inner nourishment into your life.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sagittarius season is grounding you and teaching you a lot about yourself, Virgo. This is not a week to let your inner critic win!

The Moon in your sign encourages you to see yourself in a better light on Monday and become your greatest cheerleader. Don’t give up on your vision.

When the Moon is in Libra starting on Tuesday, don't be surprised if you find yourself setting some boundaries.

This weekend, the Moon in Scorpio ushers in a new beginning with your self-expression now that Venus is in this sign.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Virgo Moon and Sagittarius Sun are the perfect ingredients for relaxing and spending time with loved ones this week, Libra.

The Moon spends a few days in your sign this week, making you more adventurous and seeking new challenges.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio on Friday, it dissolves some old ideas you had about what your life should look like. Moving on from those structures will be easy as you get to rebuild them with Venus now in Scorpio. You aren't afraid of starting new since you’re stronger and much, much wiser.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's Virgo Moon brings some insight and clues as to what you want in your relationship moving forward. The puzzle pieces are beginning to make sense during this insightful Sagittarius season.

The Moon in Libra encourages you to slow down for most of the week. A good time to analyze and reflect on the past before Venus makes its triumphant return to your sign on Friday.

You're not imagining it! You get more dazzling this weekend, allowing others to really see your charm as Venus and the Moon in your sign make you the main character towards the end of the week.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Your astrological season gets a lot more thrilling as Mars meets the Moon in Virgo early this week. This marks a new beginning in your career, Sagittarius. Get ready to make powerful decisions that could change the entire course of your life.

It might be a bit difficult to break free from what is no longer serving you but Jupiter gives you the optimism and courage to handle it. Thankfully, the Moon in Libra gives you a practical lens for most of the week and teaches you a lot about the inner transformations you're experiencing.

Don't worry. Over the weekend, the Moon in Scorpio encourages you to take it easy and rest if these changes start feeling overwhelming.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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The concentration of energy in Virgo early this week make it possible to plan your next journey, Capricorn. Either to another city or it could be the start of a new academic chapter.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Libra shows you the results of your hard work. Expect to get some praise or attract new mentors. Don’t give up or lose sight of what you want to accomplish!

Support comes through as Venus and the Moon meet in Scorpio over the weekend, encouraging you to also show up for others.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Your inner power gradually increases during the Virgo Moon on Monday. No longer will you be limited by your own doubt, Aquarius. This transit shows others your wit and brilliance.

A new love story is likely to begin when the Moon is in Libra, though you may debate opening your heart at this time since Libra is notoriously indecisive.

Thankfully, this weekend's Scorpio Moon shows you how to be a leader without fear.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Love and romance could very easily sweep you off your feet at the start of the week when the Moon is in Virgo.

Discipline and learning how to pace yourself are important once the Moon's in Libra because tensions could rise. Try to focus on preserving the peace and staying out of drama.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, give yourself the opportunity to prioritize the hobbies you love as Sagittarius season encourages you to explore new artistic endeavors.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.