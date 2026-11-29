Sometimes we really do feel best when things take their time getting where they need to be. But lately we've been feeling stuck. Hasn't it been long enough? Yes, it has! When the Sagittarius Sun trines Saturn in Aries on November 30, life finally starts moving forward for three zodiac signs.

There's no need to rush during this transit, because we really do want to get it right. There's an element of perfectionism taking place, and it's gonna hit us in just the right way. We are inspired and ready to make progress. Onwards and upwards!

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1. Taurus

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For too long, you've been feeling stuck, so you might want to rush ahead when things finally start moving forward. Wait a second. On Monday, the Sagittarius Sun trines Saturn in Aries, and it has you feeling content to do things at your own pace. Sure, progress is the goal here, but doing it your way makes the process a very positive experience.

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This transit shows you that in the long run, your way is best for you. Sure, you'll take in the advice of others. You'll politely listen, but you won't necessarily do it their way, which is fine.

What you want is progress, not competition. As long as you're moving, it's all good. You aren't living your life to please others, and if something doesn't agree with you, you're happy to back off. It's your life. Keep doing it your way.

2. Virgo

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When you see that something isn't working, you do everything you possibly can to make sure you don't do it again. Getting it right means the world to you, Virgo.

So, on Monday, when the Sagittarius Sun trines Saturn in Aries, it's quite easy for you to call the shots. After feeling stuck for so long, the power is back in your hands. That means you can fulfill your plan the way you want it to go down. That also means life is finally moving forward.

What you want is to excel, not just to exist. This perfectionism is a trait that comes with your sign. And while it certainly has its downsides, it also has its benefits. On November 30, it's what helps you to achieve your goals successfully.

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3. Sagittarius

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Progress is what you make when you take command of your own life. That's basically the Sagittarius Method, so to speak. When the Sun in your sign trines Saturn in Aries, you are happy to trust yourself when it comes to decision-making.

What you see around you is a whole bunch of mistakes made by other people. Ugh. How annoying! You also see an invitation to join in on the wrongness. This, you say no to easily.

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For you to make significant progress, you have to trust yourself. Go with what your gut tells you, and do your best not to falter. Your Sun is easy-going, but it's also steadfast and true. You've got this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.