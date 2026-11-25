Each month, the planets shift around. The astrological energy is constantly changing up, giving some people a bit more luck than others. In December, the lucky zodiac signs are Sagittarius, Leo, Capricorn and Pisces. Let’s take a look.

1. Sagittarius: it's your zodiac season

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This is a lucky month for you, driven in part by your ruling planet Jupiter that's transiting your zone of knowledge and learning. Jupiter creates an easy trine to your Sun, increasing your luck and optimism. Jupiter turning retrograde on December 13 doesn't diminish your luck. It's actually quite the opposite because it gives you a chance to look for any missed opportunities.

The Sun entered your sign on November 21 and stays there until December 21. This gives you a few more weeks of feeling more comfortable in your own skin. Confidence? Check. Magnetism? Double check. Charisma? Obviously!

Momentum builds early in the month. When Mercury, the planet of communication, finally enters your sign on December 6th, speaking up more becomes quite valuable. Your birthday moon, or the New Moon in Sagittarius, happens on December 8. Consider this an early new year for you. Enjoy!

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Mars in Virgo transits your career and work zone this month so you can expect momentum here as well. While Mars is in Virgo, you can expect to be focused and looking at long-term abundance, which is more likely than not to occur with all of the positive planetary help you have this month.

2. Leo: the planet of luck is still in your sign

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You are in the universe's spotlight all month, driven mainly by Jupiter in your own sign. This only happens once every 12 years, Leo! Jupiter is the luckiest of planets and promotes growth, optimism, expansion, luck, and fairness. When Jupiter turns retrograde on December 13, your luck doesn’t end. This actually brings back some opportunities you may have passed up or not noticed the first time around.

The first three weeks of December are in Sagittarius season and Sagittarius is not only a highly compatible sign with you but it transits your house of friends and pleasure. Makes it a very pleasant and exciting time. The December 8 New Moon falls in Sagittarius too. You should be out and about with friends or a partner around this time.

Mercury also enters Sagittarius on December 6, adding even more possibility and sparkle to your house fun until December 25. This energy makes communication very important this month. Wouldn't be surprising at all if you meet someone who goes on to become very important in your life. These planets in your joy zone are extremely beneficial if you are creative because your abilities absolutely soar.

Saturn and Neptune are in Aries and both turn direct this month. Aries is a fellow Fire sign which means these planets trine your Sun. Neptune stimulates your imagination and creativity and the Saturn trine to your Sun represents a period of creating real stability. It's a great month!

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3. Capricorn: several planets changing signs brings you relief

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Sweet relief! The planets finally begin to turn in your favor this December, Capricorn. Mars, the planet of action, is in fellow Earth sign Virgo and your house of travel and learning. This brings you stability, focus, precision, and stamina. With barely any effort, mind you!

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Venus returns to Scorpio on December 4, creating a positive aspect to your Sun that brings happiness and warmth to your friendships and groups. This makes meeting people (who may just benefit you in the long run) easier and could even relate to a romantic relationship.

Your ruling planet Saturn stations direct on December 10, followed by Neptune on the 12th. Both are in your home zone so you're about get more momentum there after a long few months of restructuring around family and your home life in general. Since Saturn is your ruling planet, when it turns direct, even the most difficult tasks seem so much easier to handle all of a sudden.

Your astrological season begins on December 21 this year, making you more magnetic and confident. The Sun is joined by Mercury, the planet of communication, on the 25th. Get ready to make your voice heard in all important matters and be open to others at the same time.

The month ends with the Full Moon in Cancer on December 24, lighting up your partnership zone. Expect to feel empowered and appreciated by others. And so ready to begin another new year!

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4. Pisces: it's a great month for creativity and romance

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December's astrology finally brings you some clarity, Pisces. Creativity and even romance are givens, making it a great month.

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You have two ruling planets, and one of them is Jupiter. It's making its way through your zone of work and health, bringing luck and favor to both. Your modern ruling planet is Neptune and it ends its retrograde in your house of income and self-worth on December 12. This is great news for your financial future, that's for sure.

Venus re-enters fellow Water sign Scorpio on December 4. This sign is highly compatible with you and since it transits your house of travel, there is a good chance you will plan or take a trip this holiday season whether to visit family or for something else. You're about to feel a lot more open to new ideas and ready for adventure.

Toward the latter part of the month, the Sun and Mercury enter Capricorn, the sector of your chart that rules your friends and networking. Lots of socializing and networking coming up this month! You're popular, Pisces.

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The Full Moon in Cancer falls in your house of fun and romance on December 23. Such a beautiful and peaceful Moon. There's a very good chance you'll spend it with someone you love, making this a great holiday season. And wonderful month overall!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.