On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month this December, trust that the universe really was saving the best for last. This year wasn't what you expected, but it's not over yet, and luck is heading your way.

December clears a lot up as Mercury and Venus leave their post-retrograde periods behind and move into new zodiac signs. New opportunities will fall into place this month, but remember that you’re still in progress. Don't judge yourself by the ending of a calendar year. Hold space for miracles, and be grateful for the unexpected detours 2026 created. After all, it was all a part of you arriving in this divine moment.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Tuesday, December 8

Everything has been preparing you for this moment, Aries. On December 8, the New Moon in Sagittarius helps you forge the new beginning you need. This happens before Saturn and Neptune station direct in your zodiac sign on December 10 and 12, so you should feel better equipped to move forward.

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The New Moon in Sagittarius brings an opportunity for a new path or relationship to take shape in your life. However, it will only be possible because of the inner work you’ve been doing on yourself. Celebrate this new beginning. You deserve it.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Friday, December 25

Merry Christmas, Taurus! Whether you celebrate this holiday or not, December 25 is your lucky day. Mercury moves into Capricorn, helping you advocate for yourself and network more successfully.

Until January 13, 2027, you need to put yourself out there. Come up with a real plan to accomplish your goals and stick with it. This energy can bring unexpected changes, so stay open to it all. This month, you're not just passively attracting what you want. You have a hand in creating it.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Thursday, December 17

Take decisive action, Gemini. On December 17, the First Quarter Moon in Pisces calls your attention to matters of work or education. Pisces helps you discover your purpose and choose the path that will make you feel most fulfilled.

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Whether you’re trying to figure out what major is right for you or if a career change is in order, this energy brings the clarity you need. But you also need to let yourself take action. Don't let this opportunity slip away.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Thursday, December 10

You have done everything you need to, Cancer. Saturn first stationed retrograde in Aries in July. Since then, your professional dreams have been slow-going. In many ways, it feels like you’ve done nothing but work since the summer, even if you have little to show for it.

All of that will change as Saturn stations direct in Aries on December 10. The planet of discipline is finally starting to bring the rewards for all the work you’ve been doing. Be prepared to actually take over new projects and elevate to positions of authority. You're about to receive the success you’ve worked so hard to achieve.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Saturday, December 12

The truth matters, dear Leo. Neptune stations direct in Aries on December 12, after an almost six-month retrograde that began earlier this year. Neptune retrograde is different from other planets. Not only does it reveal the harsh truth of a situation, but it also creates a crisis of faith. You're meant to use this truth to manifest what you know you deserve, but the path there can feel a bit rocky.

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Now, as Neptune stations direct in Aries, your hope returns, which means so does your ability to take risks. You now know the truth of yourself and any situation you’ve been grappling with. The only thing left to do is take that next step. You can do it.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Monday, December 21

Sometimes luck looks like letting yourself enjoy life, Virgo. It’s no surprise you are the most detail-oriented planner of the zodiac. This is a strength, so don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it. But it can also take you out of the present moment, especially if you keep moving that milestone of success.

This changes as the Sun moves into Capricorn on December 21. Capricorn season is your chance to prioritize what brings you the most joy and love. Plan to take some time off in the weeks ahead and don’t rush to fill it with a to-do list. Instead, just let yourself enjoy the life you’ve created.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Wednesday, December 23

Pay attention to what is coming full circle, Libra. On July 14, the New Moon in Cancer brought about a new beginning in your professional life. Cancer energy represents a path toward helping others, but it also means you need to have an emotional connection to the work you do.

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As the Full Moon in Cancer rises on December 23, you have an opportunity to see what is coming full circle. Remember that a Full Moon doesn’t bring an ending, but a period of review so you can make any necessary changes. More than likely, this Moon will feel like a sigh of relief knowing all your work is paying off in the ways you hoped.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Saturday, December 12

Don’t be afraid to return to something from your past, Scorpio. On December 12, Jupiter stations retrograde in Leo. This happens just after Saturn and Neptune go direct, marking an important milestone in your journey.

This month, you'll see a past professional opportunity return to your life. This could also feel deeply personal as you realize you overlooked something that truly resonated with your soul. But it's not too late. Hold space for this experience and don’t be so afraid of what it means that you don’t give yourself the chance to seize your fate.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Saturday, December 12

It’s time to turn inwards, Sagittarius. Jupiter stations retrograde in Leo on December 12, where it will remain through the middle of April 2027. Jupiter retrograde in Leo slows down your ability to take action or move forward with your future plans. But it does help bring you where you’re meant to be.

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This is a time to look inward, and because it’s occurring right around your birthday season, it’s also connected to your solar return. Luck doesn’t always arrive because you’re pushing forward at any cost. Sometimes it comes when you slow down and reevaluate. In December, the universe is bringing together situations in incredible ways you can’t imagine, so give everything more time than you think you should to allow that to happen.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Tuesday, December 1

You don't have to wait long for your luckiest day, dear Capricorn. The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo on December 1 helps you release anything that feels heavy. This lunar phase is a time to let go and strategize for where you want to make important changes. In Virgo, it represents themes of luck, abundance, success, and new beginnings.

This doesn’t mean what you’ve been working on is destined to end. But you need to make sure that you’re not hanging onto anything that could be affecting your success. Whether it’s the plans you previously had or a fear of failure, it’s safe to let go. By doing so, you create space and greater opportunities for yourself.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Friday, December 4

Some unexpected changes are in store, Aquarius. Just because you may be taking a different direction in your life doesn’t mean you’ve gotten off track or done something wrong. Really, it's the impact of the Venus retrograde, which has been heavily affecting your career and life path since September.

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At that time, Venus entered Scorpio before stationing retrograde at the beginning of October. From October 3 to 25, Venus moved through its retrograde in Scorpio, bringing up past opportunities and changing the work you do. On December 4, Venus reenters Scorpio post-retrograde, so you may realize the path you chose needs some adjustments. Let yourself investigate these changes, knowing it’s all part of the process of your success.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Friday, December 4

Be willing to say yes to your fate, Pisces. On December 4, Venus reenters Scorpio, giving you the chance to choose your fate and what has always been meant for you. Venus first entered this water sign in September ahead of its retrograde. This created a period of review, and likely what felt like stagnancy. Nothing came together as quickly as you had hoped or in the ways you had imagined.

But as Venus moves back into Scorpio, you can finally choose your fate, which also includes new career opportunities and offers of romance. This is the start of the abundant and beautiful life you’ve always dreamed of, just in time to ring in the new year.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.