There's some good astrology going on for everyone this month, though December brings the best horoscopes to five zodiac signs in particular. Finally!

Venus enters Scorpio again on December 4, finally concluding the long retrograde story. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 6th and the New Moon in Sagittarius on the 8th makes way for new beginnings. With Saturn stationing direct on the 10th, we're confident and not at all afraid of the many changes we're about to experience. Jupiter stations retrograde on the 12th, forcing us to evaluate our plans but Capricorn season thankfully makes us practical about it. Lots to look forward to!

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1. Sagittarius

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A triumphant return! December's astrology has you rediscovering yourself. The New Moon in Sagittarius on December 8 shines a light on your path while you are steering your ship. With Saturn stationing direct on the 10th, it'll be easier to greenlight a plan you can actually stick to over the next six months.

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Your ruler, Jupiter, stations retrograde on December 12, making the next several weeks a time of healing and reflection. Once the Sun enters Capricorn on December 21, financial prosperity becomes a priority. Thankfully, Capricorn season makes you more practical and working hard for your money won't bother you.

The Full Moon in Cancer on the 23rd will be an empowering transit showing you how to face the past. On the 25th, Mercury enters Capricorn adding more ambition and determination.

2. Capricorn

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An old love story from the past could be on your mind as Venus enters Scorpio on December 4. Utilize what you've learned throughout the last retrograde season so you can finally release any hold this person may still have on you. December is all about fresh outlooks, so don’t stay too caught up in the past.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 6 and the New Moon enters Sagittarius two days later, bringing up themes like self-care and giving yourself grace. This is not the month to focus on past regrets. Praise yourself, even if you feel you haven’t accomplished much. Becoming your best cheerleader keeps you moving when challenges come up.

Saturn, your ruler, stations direct on the 10th, bringing you calm and direction. Prepare for resolutions to any issues that have occurred at home over the last six months. With Neptune stationing retrograde on December 12, you'll get much-needed clarity for action steps moving forward.

Support comes through with the Full Moon in Cancer on the 23rd expanding your social circle. Capricorn season begins on the 21st and Mercury enters your sign on the 25th. Explore your new ideas. Take the leap. And Capricorn? Follow your heart during this transformative month.

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3. Gemini

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Relationships get much more thrilling this December. Well, as long as you are transparent, Gemini. Venus entering Scorpio on December 4 makes even the most routine moments more memorable and meaningful. Prioritize yourself, as December's astrology teaches you how to shape up and take control.

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When your ruling planet Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 6, you have almost endless opportunities to meet new people. Similar themes continue with the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 8. New business connections and endeavors and romantic connections are ongoing themes for the next six months.

On December 10, Saturn stationing direct in the sign of Aries catapults your ideas. Finally finishing those half-started projects gets easier with Jupiter stationing direct on the 12th, which encourages you to put your ideas on paper.

The Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st and Mercury enters Capricorn on the 25th, making you more aware of your routines and responsibilities. You're about to have a much better idea of what it takes to succeed in the face of challenges. You're really growing as a person this month!

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4. Libra

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More stability is finally possible this December as your hard work begins to pay off. Venus enters Scorpio on the 4th, allowing you to breathe a sigh of relief and get your plans in order. Relationships become smoother because you are now equipped with enough knowledge to not fall into the same romantic traps moving forward.

You'll need it once Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 6, making you the center of attention. Prepare to have friends reach out to you for your guidance. Brainstorming with colleagues will also be easier. December 8 brings forth the New Moon in Sagittarius, reminding you of the direction you want to head in and the support system that has your back.

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When Saturn stations direct on the 10th, you can have more meaningful conversations with partners or friends because you are not afraid to be bold and direct. Jupiter stations retrograde on the 12th, bringing a period of revision within your social circles. You are seeing who are truly friends and foes over the next few months.

The Sun enters Capricorn on the 21st and Mercury enters Capricorn on the 25th, bringing new tools to solidify your foundation as you continue climbing to the top.

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5. Scorpio

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Abundance is the name of the game as you truly begin to step into your power this month. On December 4, Venus enters your sign once more to tie up any loose ends and officially bring a close to the Venus Retrograde chapter. Any miscommunications finally clear up in your relationship sector. Get ready for a much more positive outlook on love.

December 6 brings Mercury in the sign of Sagittarius, shifting the focus to your financial sector. Opportunities to welcome more financial wealth and prosperity are connected to the New Moon in Sagittarius on the 8th. Take your time at work to boost your opportunities for promotions, Scorpio. Reach out to mentors if you’re looking for a job and be practical about major moves moving forward.

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Being patient gets easier beginning on December 10, when Saturn turns direct. You can plan ahead confidently. Comes in handy when Jupiter stations retrograde on the 12th, bringing more responsibilities to your professional zone.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.