Monday, November 30, 2026 is an Earth Monkey Receive Day. For four Chinese zodiac signs, that means good things fall into place.

Monkey Days help you to put the puzzle pieces of life together. Receive Days give you what you need. Earth energy helps these animal signs realize that things take time to grow. Four animal signs see that trying for a long time isn't a sign of failure, but that what's coming together will last.

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1. Monkey

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Monkey, a secret you held in the past comes to light on November 30. You've spent a lot of time reflecting on your situation. You've learned so much about yourself in the process. You are ready to forgive yourself for the mistakes you've made long ago.

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You realize that you can't change what happened, but you can make decisions differently now. Carrying guilt into the future won't help you. So, rather than feel shame, you decide to feel gratitude for how far you have come.

2. Dragon

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Everybody needs a friend, Dragon, and it's been tough for you to find a kindred spirit whose interests and goals match your own. You have been pondering whether or not you should keep trying to do things by yourself. You have a dream of partnering with someone, but it's been hard to meet the right person.

On November 30, a conversation reveals that someone you actually know has been thinking along the same lines as you. They have the same enthusiasm as you, and though you're interested in the same things, you have differences that make a relationship beneficial.This is someone who will be deeply meaningful in your life, just watch.

3. Rooster

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You have really high standards, Rooster, and you find something that meets them more than you anticipated. You have been doing tons of research to find a situation that matches your needs. You have also held off on making a purchase because you don't want to regret spending your hard-earned money.

It's no surprise that your resourcefulness comes out during a Receive Day. You might even come across a secondhand item and realize that it matches exactly what you need at a good price. Your patience pays off on November 30. Your selectiveness proved to be wise. Enjoy the rewards.

4. Pig

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Someone changes plans on you, and at first it's a bit of a setback, but it turns out for the best. You feel a little disappointed because you were really looking forward to going out. But there is an upside to your situation. You get time back for you to use for yourself.

On November 30, you discover things that you need to do. You wouldn't have had the time either if the other person hadn't canceled. You're learning to be more receptive to life when it changes like that. Rather than complain or feel let down, you are thankful and have learned to go with the flow.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.