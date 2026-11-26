December's astrology finally frees three zodiac signs up for some financial relief. This month brings the end of Mercury and Venus’s post-retrograde shadow phase. Saturn and Neptune turn direct this month too. Jupiter stations retrograde in Leo on December 12 but this doesn’t usually bring the same problems other retrogrades do. Many times, money owed to you often shows up when Jupiter is retrograde. Things are finally looking up!

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1. Pisces

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Your financial review era is over, dear Pisces. For the last few months, both Saturn and Neptune have been retrograde in Aries, your money zone. This was a time to reflect on your finances, which required a balance of optimism and the grit to do what you needed to do to be successful. Which isn't always easy, especially since Saturn requires so much diligence and responsibility.

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As both planets station direct within days of each other this December, you start seeing more money flow into your life. Whatever you’ve been working on since July (when Saturn first stationed retrograde) will finally come to fruition. Neptune retrograde likely tested your hope and had you second-guessing where you invested your energy, buy everything finally starts making sense this month.

You're ending the calendar year on a financial high. And continuing this success into 2027!

2. Scorpio

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Scorpio, your efforts finally start bringing in rewards this December. It starts the first week of the month when Mercury moves into Sagittarius, your house of money, just before the New Moon in Sagittarius on December 8. This is powerful financial energy that finally makes your financial life match your effort.

You’ve been working quite hard, especially through changes to your career or college tracks. But you’ve been waiting for confirmation that you are on the right path. This is the month it finally arrives. Mercury helps bring in good financial news while the New Moon signifies a new financial beginning.

This is exactly the energy you've been waiting for. The whole past year brought a great deal of challenges and unexpected changes. But through it all, you never gave up. You're about to understand why.

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3. Cancer

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As Jupiter stations retrograde in Leo, your money zone, on December 12, you enter an era of receiving. Jupiter in Leo has put a strong focus on your financial life since the summer. Not only has this likely had you dabbling in different ways of making money, it’s also brought up some big spending as well.

Sometimes you have to spend money to make money, Cancer. But as you know by now, that doesn’t always mean that seeing those ever-changing numbers in your bank account hasn’t brought some difficulties. Thankfully, as Jupiter stations retrograde, you can expect to see a return on your investments from now all the way until April.

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Whatever you've spent gets returned to you over time, especially when Mars also turns retrograde in Leo from February 21 to April 1, 2027. This energy helps with important financial decisions. Just start curbing your spending a bit because remember, these next several months are about receiving.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.