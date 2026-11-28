Three Chinese zodiac signs see their lives to improve the week of November 30 to December 6. Lasting change is on the books, and the resources come flowing in on Monday's Receive Day.

By Tuesday, your insight opens up the path where fate and timing meet. Around Thursday, changes involving health and general life circumstances seem to flow more easily. Around Sunday, these animal signs have a clearer idea of what their lives will look like moving forward. And it's very, very good. Yay.

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1. Goat

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You may not bring in a ton of money, Goat, but you do get to enjoy much more of what you make. You've had to be super careful with every penny you spend. But this week you figure out what you can do without and how to make sure you have what you need. Certain expenses are gonna take priority, and as you focus on those, everything else in your financial situation starts to look better.

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November 30 is an Earth Monkey Receive Day, and you may discover a way to reduce some of your financial obligations. You might be able to pay something off, or something may change, making it less of a burden.

Around December 3, you can start making new financial plans. You'll have more room in your budget, but you will also have a better idea of how to make money stretch.

2. Dog

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You are very friend-oriented, dog. Because of that, sometimes you feel like you don't have a lot of freedom. You are continually consumed with what it is you need to do with your time for the sake of others. You've depended on other people to make the schedule, and sometimes that means you feel like you don't have any control.

You explore self-sufficiency a little more on December 1. You have things you want to do, and others may not want to join you. You learned to be responsible for yourself, and it feels a little strange at first, but then you like it. When you are free to make your own decisions, you gain access to resources and opportunities.

You didn't know they were there before. Your eyes open, you see things differently, and this week feels pretty exciting for you. You realize what you've missed, and now you promise yourself you won't do that again.

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3. Tiger

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You always thought that aging was a dreaded experience, but now you're starting to look forward to it. This week you look at how your life has changed. Each family member has gone in a new direction. As a result, you are making changes. The next few years are definitely going to be different from what they were in the past.

Saturday's Water Ox Full Day has you reflecting on the past. You honestly thought you would miss a lot of the things that have gone by. But now your interests are different, and you are ready to explore. You now see your challenges as advantages.

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On December 6, you like where you are in your life. You can make new decisions and go in any direction you want. You're not trying to force one certain thing. Instead, you're ready to see what will come next on its own.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.