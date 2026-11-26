Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success from November 30 to December 6, 2026. The year may be coming to a close, but there's still time to increase your cash flow. The week ahead brings back some past financial opportunities, and this time, you need to let yourself say yes.

On November 30, asteroid Pallas turns direct in Aries, joining Vesta. This is big news as there's been a lot of Aries energy recently, but until now it’s all been retrograde. Start paying attention to the patterns in your financial life. Notice when you spend more and what investments work out best. You have to start learning from the past if you want to achieve financial success. When Venus moves into Scorpio and Mercury enters Sagittarius at the end of the week, you'll have the chance to prove how far you've come.

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1. Pisces

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It’s not you, Pisces. Financial matters have felt slow and challenging lately, but it’s not because you’re doing anything wrong. Try to trust me when I say your big break is coming. In the meantime, don't be so hard on yourself. On November 30, asteroid Pallas goes direct in Aries, joining Vesta. This is amazing news for you and your wallet. But you have to trust that everything is going according to the divine plan.

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For the last few months, you've dealt with so many retrogrades. But over the next week or so, many of these planets are turning direct, and that completely changes the energy of the money in your life. Still, you have to be ready for it. Start looking at your financial patterns now. Be honest with yourself about where you spend too much or whether you’re underestimating your worth. This will help you take advantage of those past opportunities once they start rolling in, and they will. You haven’t done anything wrong. It’s just a matter of time.

2. Libra

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Try to avoid any emotional spending this week, Libra. I know you love to spoil the people in your life, but you need to take care of yourself too. As Venus moves back into Scorpio on December 4, you'll be in a better position than you were for the last few months. Venus in this water sign sends wealth your way, but with its recent retrograde, it also means you know how to handle your money better now.

For you, this means watching the emotional spending or the over-the-top gift-giving you're known for. You deserve to live it up, but not if that means scraping by after a fun weekend. Ask for help if you need it too, whether from friends or even a financial planner. You have the chance to really improve your finances in December. Just be honest with yourself, and pay attention to when and how you spend. That will help you change your patterns.

3. Scorpio

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Stop underestimating yourself, Scorpio. I know it can be hard not to let what happened in the past affect you, but you also can’t keep punishing yourself for it. You're always learning, and because of that, you can always do better. Remember that as Mercury moves into Sagittarius on December 6. This is amazing energy to use for the next few weeks. It helps you attract financial opportunities so you can end the year with more money than you started.

Sagittarius is in charge of your wealth, so by nature that means you have to have hope and be willing to leave your comfort zone behind. You’re ending a year of big changes, and not everything turned out how you hoped. But you can’t let that stop you from believing in what still could be. Pay attention to what arrives in the next few weeks, especially involving job offers, but also be ready to take action yourself. It’s time to let the past go and start believing you deserve more.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.